Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > War Of Words: 'Bihar Has Moved From Jungle Raj, Goonda Raj, Nityanand Rai Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav's Remark

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that there are no industries and factories in Bihar even after a Nitish-BJP government for 20 years in the state, saying that Bihar has brought progress in every sector, from ethanol to IT parks, food processing, dairy, and tourism.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 9, 2025 02:47:30 IST

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that there are no industries and factories in Bihar even after a Nitish-BJP government for 20 years in the state, saying that Bihar has brought progress in every sector, from ethanol to IT parks, food processing, dairy, and tourism.

In a post on X, the Union Minister wrote, “During your father and mother’s regime, Bihar was groaning under jungle raj, goonda raj, corruption, massacres, and starvation. In that same Bihar, the NDA government has brought progress in every sector.”

Sharing a list of the top 10 states with the most factories, Tejashwi Yadav asked the Bihar Government, “Bihar has had a Nitish-BJP government for 20 years.”

For 11 years, there has been a Modi-Nitish government at the centre, yet there are no industries and factories in Bihar. Where is Bihar in this list? Find out?”
Criticising Tejashwi Yadav, Nityanand Rai claimed that Bihar is progressing. He gave details of the Bihar Government’s initiatives.

He wrote that Bihar has become a hub for food processing. The Pristine Mega Food Park in Khagaria has already started, while the Mega Food Park in Motipur, Muzaffarpur, is ready.

Hailing the fish production, he said that Bihar is the fourth-largest state in fish production in the country. Where earlier Bihar produced 2.68 tons of fish, this figure has now risen to 9.6 lakh tons.

On Education and healthcare, he said that Bihar is currently spending 2.17% of its GSDP on higher education, which is the highest in the country. “AIIMS Patna is operational, and AIIMS Darbhanga will soon be completed. PMCH is among the largest hospitals in the state, “He added.

Lashing out at Mr Yadav, Rai said that the RJD is creating only drama to mislead the people of Bihar, but you will never succeed in this endeavour.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsNityanand Raitejashwi yadav

