PM Modi To Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan On Sept 17 For Women's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on Sept 17, 2025, Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed, saying, “The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.”

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 9, 2025 02:22:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on Sept 17, 2025, Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed, saying, “The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.”

Nadda said that as part of the nationwide Abhiyaan, 75 thousand health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities.

In a post on X, the health minister said, “In addition, Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being.”

“These measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country, “He added.

Appealing to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders, he urged them to come forward and be an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhgiyaan.

Other Health Care Schemes for Women

1. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) – Under this scheme, the government provides direct cash incentives to pregnant and lactating mothers to support nutrition and compensate for wage loss. 
2. Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) – It is a conditional cash transfer scheme which was launched in 2005, aimed at encouraging institutional deliveries among low-income women.
3. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) & Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) – The scheme was launched in 2015 to tackle gender bias and improve girl child survival.
4. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) – Introduced in 2016, the scheme provides free LPG connections to below-poverty-line households.

Tags: JP Naddanarendra modipm modi’Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

