Will Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Repeat The Impact Of His Previous Mass Marches?

Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday is going to start his newest outreach programme, the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Sasaram, Bihar ahead of Elections. The 16-day ‘march’, being undertaken by the INDIA alliance banner, will traverse almost 1,300 km of Bihar and end with a big rally at Patna on September 1.

Framed as a campaign to protect democratic rights, the Yatra is a protest against alleged voter disenfranchisement during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Gandhi has accused the government of systematically erasing the names of poor, Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, and other marginalised groups from electoral rolls. Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition figures are expected to join the march at various stops.

Rahul Gandhi’s Previous Yatras

This is not the first instance that Rahul Gandhi is taking to the streets with a popular mobilization campaign. His Bharat Jodo Yatra (September 2022-January 2023) covered 4,080 km through 12 states promoting the idea of unity, and harmony under the slogan “Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan”. It also revived Congress at the grassroots level, where it had electoral victories in subsequent elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Building on that, Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (January-March 2024), which was 6,713 km and went through 110 districts of India bringing attention to social justice, equality and economic equity. These two yatras, in addition to state based yatras including the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, led the Congress and INDIA alliance to victory in 41 Lok Sabha seats along the way.

Will Kanhaiya Kumar benefit from ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’?

If Kanhaiya Kumar does go ahead and join the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, it could be positive for his political image. Kanhaiya Kumar has participated in two Lok Sabha elections, 2019 from Begusarai, Bihar and 2024 from North East Delhi, and lost both, but they were both marginal losses that shrank considerably each time. Kanhaiya’s candidacy is not confirmed yet, however joining this Yatra could help him to connect with grass root voters, loud his voice even more on the issue of democratic rights and join another wider opposition movement, possibly signalling a break in his political career.

Why Rahul Gandhi’ Yatras Are Relevant

Rahul Gandhi’s yatras have transformed from the stage sets of symbolic marches into tools for mass political engagement. As he stands beside citizens children, farmers, workers, youth Gandhi has established himself as a leader who pays attention to the ground.The yatras serve to increase Congress’s focus on unity, justice and democracy, which are key aspects of contributing to rebuilding Congress’s mass connect at a time when elections are heavily concentrated on personalities.

Why Bihar’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Matters

The Bihar leg is especially important. Voter deletions on a large scale during the SIR process have caused political tensions in the state. By highlighting this point through the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance intend to position themselves as champions of electoral integrity and guardians of the “soul of Indian democracy.” Given Bihar’s expected central place in the next election, the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ may provide Congress with an essential turning point to build its ground and gain the trust of disenfranchised communities.

ALSO READ: Vote Adhikar Rally: Would Rahul Gandhi Build A Momentum For Bihar Congress Ahead of Assembly Polls?