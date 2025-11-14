LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Wo Faltu Aadmi h…': Tej Pratap Yadav To RJD MLC Over His 'Nepal-Like Situation' Statement

‘Wo Faltu Aadmi h…’: Tej Pratap Yadav To RJD MLC Over His ‘Nepal-Like Situation’ Statement

Tej Pratap Yadav inspected the strong room ahead of the Bihar vote count and said the arrangements were proper and secure. He also reacted sharply to RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh’s remarks about a “Nepal-like situation,” calling him a “faltu aadmi” and stating that such comments hold no value.

Tej Pratap Yadav : Pic Credit X
Tej Pratap Yadav : Pic Credit X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 14, 2025 02:41:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Wo Faltu Aadmi h…’: Tej Pratap Yadav To RJD MLC Over His ‘Nepal-Like Situation’ Statement

Janshakti Janata Dal chief and Mahua candidate Tej Pratap Yadav inspected the strong room before the Bihar Assembly election results. He said the authorities made proper arrangements and maintained strict security around the storage facility. Yadav checked the locking system, entry records, and movement restrictions at the site. He stated that the voting machines remained sealed and protected under continuous surveillance.

While speaking to reporters, he added that the staff deployed at the strong room followed all guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Yadav also claimed that the counting process would take place under tight monitoring on Friday.

Tej Pratap Responds to Sunil Kumar Singh’s Remarks

Tej Pratap Yadav reacted strongly to the statements made by RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh. He said Singh’s words held no value and described him as a “faltu aadmi.” Yadav stated that Singh often made careless statements and created unnecessary confusion during important events.

He added that the FIR registered against Singh was appropriate and asked authorities to act against people who make irresponsible comments. Yadav further said that some leaders attempted to show influence even before the results and that the public watched their actions closely. His remarks added to the growing political tension before the vote count.

The Bihar Police started major action against RJD MLC Sunil Singh, a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after he allegedly made inflammatory comments a day before the election results. DGP Vinay Kumar instructed officers to register a case following the circulation of Singh’s statement on social media. Acting on the order, the Patna Cyber Police Station began legal procedures. Sub-Inspector Khushbu Kumari filed a written complaint stating that Singh’s remarks could disturb public peace and create hatred between communities. She also said the statement posed a possible law and order threat. The police then secured digital proof for investigation.

Police Examine Digital Evidence Linked to Sunil Singh’s Comments

Investigators are now checking videos, posts, and recordings related to Sunil Singh’s statements. Police teams collected material from social media platforms and electronic channels that circulated his alleged remarks. The complaint noted that Singh spoke about the upcoming counting process and warned of unrest if any irregularity occurred.

Officers said such comments could influence the environment outside counting centres and disturb the peaceful atmosphere. Authorities stated that the case would move forward after a full examination of the evidence. Meanwhile, the Election Commission confirmed that the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 would take place on Friday.

Sunil Singh Warns of “Nepal-Like Situation” If Counting Is Rigged

Sunil Singh allegedly warned that people would create a “Nepal-like situation” in Bihar if the authorities manipulated the vote count. He claimed that the 2020 counting process faced delays of several hours and said a repeat of such incidents could cause serious tension. Singh told the media that either his party candidate would emerge from the counting centre or the returning officers would face pressure from angry supporters.

He said the situation could become difficult to control if the results did not reflect the actual votes. Singh also accused some government-linked groups of trying to interfere with the counting process.

Must Read: Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Faces Tough Fight As Counting Begins On November 14, Check Top Contestants

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 2:41 AM IST
Tags: Bihar Election resultTej Pratap Yadav

‘Wo Faltu Aadmi h…’: Tej Pratap Yadav To RJD MLC Over His ‘Nepal-Like Situation’ Statement

QUICK LINKS