Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins At 8am

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins At 8am

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Jamui Election Result 2025: Vote counting for Jamui, Chakai, and Jhajha begins at 8 AM on November 14. The constituency, rich in political history, has seen Congress dominate early years while JD(U) and RJD recently gained ground.

Bihar Election News 2025
Bihar Election News 2025

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 14, 2025 01:36:36 IST

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins At 8am

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: Jamui is one of six assembly segments in its Lok Sabha seat. Since 1957, it’s had 17 elections i.e. 16 general, one by-poll. The Congress party has won five times, including 1957, when they actually had to share the seat with the Communist Party of India because of a now-extinct dual representation system. 

That was the only time the Left ever managed a win here. Other parties like the Praja Socialist Party, Socialist Party, Janata Party, and Janata Dal each grabbed a victory once, while JD(U) and RJD have won twice.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025  Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Chakai seat will take place on November 14. The process will begin at 8 am. 

Jamui Election Result 2025  Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Chakai Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Jhajha Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 Full Contestants

Shreyasi Singh is running as the BJP candidate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections for the Jamui seat. She’s 34, holds a post-graduate degree, and doesn’t have any cases registered against her. Her declared assets are worth Rs 7.6 crore, and her liabilities total Rs 13.3 lakh. Voters in Jamui will decide if she gets the job.

Anil Prasad Sah is also in the race, representing JSP. He’s 50, listed as literate, and doesn’t have any cases against him either. His assets add up to Rs 2.3 crore, with liabilities at Rs 1.2 lakh. Like everyone else, he’s hoping the people of Jamui will back him.

Md Shamsad Alam is the RJD candidate. He’s 51 years old, also listed as literate, but unlike the others, he has two cases registered against him. His assets come to Rs 89.3 lakh, and he reports no liabilities. It’s up to Jamui voters to decide his political future.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

The BJP only broke through in 2020, when Shreyasi Singh beat RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav by over 41,000 votes—a big margin, especially since just over 61% of eligible voters showed up.

That result says a lot about how Jamui’s people feel. Frustrated and ignored, they keep switching their votes—nobody gets re-elected here. Every five years, they select a new person. That should certainly make the BJP nervous, but the party’s alliance with the LJP (RV) delivered a win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, leading in all six assembly segments, including Jamui itself.

Looking at the numbers, Scheduled Caste voters make up about 18.6% of the electorate, Muslims are at 13.6%. Jamui is mostly rural almost 80% of voters live in villages, with just one in five in towns.

The voter list keeps growing too: from about 295,000 in the 2020 assembly election to nearly 323,000 by the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:36 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Bihar election newsBihar ElectionsBihar elections 2025jamui

