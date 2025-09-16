Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 09:52:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Actor-director Basil Joseph, who is known for films like ‘Falimy’ and ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, has ventured into production by launching his own production house named Basil Joseph Entertainment.

Beginning his film career as an assistant director of Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film ‘Thira’. has gained fame with his roles in films like ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, ‘Maranamass’, ‘Joji’ and directorials including ‘Minnal Murali’.

He has directed three films till date, ‘Kunjiramayanam’, ‘Godha’ and ‘Minnal Murali’. The actor has decided to turn producer to promote “better” and “bolder” stories from his own production house.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Basil unveiled the logo and expressed his excitement about this new venture.

“So, here we go again. Trying something I have never done before–producing films. Still figuring out the ‘how’, but what I do know is I want to tell stories better, bolder, and in new ways. Let’s see where this new road takes us. Welcome to Basil Joseph Entertainment,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOlIKqBinhK/?

The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and fellow industry professionals. Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson congratulated the actor-director for his new venture. He wrote, “Congratulations Mr Basil Joseph”.

Soon after announcing his new production, the filmmaker Basil Joseph revealed his first movie production in collaboration with Dr Ananthu, founder of Xylem Learning.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Ananthu S shared a video featuring his meeting with Dr Ananthu S, as they discussed their first movie production.

At the end of the video, the makers announced the reveal of the title teaser of their movie soon. This collaboration has sparked curiosity about what the duo has planned for audiences.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOn1gvukp5Z/

Basil Joseph was last seen in the film titled ‘Maranamass’, which was written and directed by Sivaprasad in his directorial debut. The film starred Anishma Anilkumar, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny, Suresh Krishna and Rajesh Madhavan in supporting roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: basil-josephbasil-joseph-entertainmentdr-ananthu-sentertainmententertainment newsindian-entertainmentkerala-cinemaproduction

Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon

