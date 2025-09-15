"Can reach a period when we won't need actors": Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share concerns over AI misuse
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 17:14:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have opened up about the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, referring to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights case.

Varun and Janhvi were present at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, on Monday, when they spoke about the misuse of AI in the entertainment industry.

Noting that using technology comes with a big responsibility, Varun called for the need for laws and regulations to protect actors and artists. “We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them,” he said.

Likewise, Janhvi also voiced her views on the matter and added, “Not just for actors, but for every technician. I have been noticing for the past few months how things have picked up pace with the help of AI. Earlier, it would take time to discuss the characters or their looks, but now they can instantly show how the characters would look and the story. This could reduce the financial burden, but I believe there is a need to preserve what a creative human being has to offer.”

Speaking on the lines of the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name, image, and persona, Janhvi drew attention to her own fake images on the internet.

Earlier this month, the ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actor approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and public persona across various digital platforms and commercial products.

In the meantime, the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has been released, promising a hilarious roller coaster ride for audiences.

 
 
 
 
 
The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, which she refuses, prompting Varun to devise a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Amid the rejection, Varun Dhawan felt heartbroken when Sanya announced her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor.

To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans.

Things go completely off track after the two started falling for each other.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS