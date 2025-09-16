Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

The highly anticipated trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released in a big event at Mumbai on Monday, September 15.

On the debate on why the entourage of actors is increasing, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan told reporters at the premiere that it cannot be the fault of the actors per se but also the producers had to act like family.

Varun Dhawan cited that whenever he is involved in a film made by Dharma Productions, he feels it is his since Dharma treats its actors well. He also disclosed that he has four individuals in his retinue and has never taken his managers to set since it was a condition created by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and he still adheres to it, prioritising producers.

This is very evident, said he, in the present topography, where the price of OTT and satellite is fluctuating. The greatest risk is on producers.

It is a throwback to the filmmaking process that people used to have. It is also expected that people do not need to go this far as it was in the past; the past possessed its own horror stories, too. I witnessed loss of houses among friends, in my childhood. The film should be made by the people themselves.

Varun said, then all the production houses should be treated as my own, then all producers must act like members of the family. That doesn’t happen. We can keep blaming actors. Anecdotes and blinds are released, we are trolled. The entire muck is hurled on the actors. Good producers are also needed. They ought to create a working environment of family. In case an actor remains a vain person, he is not to be hired.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan; it has been produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The story of the two rejected lovers (Varun and Janhvi) in the film is the story of lovers who struggle to save their love. It will open in theatres on 2 October.

What did Aamir Khan say on an actor’s entourage cost

In one of the interviews with Komal Nahta, Aamir highlighted that now actors are demanding that producers provide them with cookers, trainers, drivers, and live kitchens on location too.

Talking on the same, he said, “I hear that actors nowadays, too, do not mind paying their drivers. They request their manufacturers to compensate them. Not only that, but the producer is also covering the spot boy of the actor. They don’t stop here. They cause the producer to pay their trainers, cookers. I have seen that they currently have a live set kitchen, and so the producer will be expected to pay. They even require several vans of vanity in kitchens and gyms.”

