Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

Varun Dhawan says actors aren’t solely to blame for rising entourage costs; producers must act like family. Bollywood insiders, including Aamir Khan and Sanjay Gupta, highlight the growing demands for vanity vans, live kitchens, and trainers, putting extra pressure on film budgets.

Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 16, 2025 10:35:37 IST

The highly anticipated trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released in a big event at Mumbai on Monday, September 15.

On the debate on why the entourage of actors is increasing, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan told reporters at the premiere that it cannot be the fault of the actors per se but also the producers had to act like family.

Varun Dhawan on increasing entourage cost of actors

Varun Dhawan cited that whenever he is involved in a film made by Dharma Productions, he feels it is his since Dharma treats its actors well. He also disclosed that he has four individuals in his retinue and has never taken his managers to set since it was a condition created by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and he still adheres to it, prioritising producers.

This is very evident, said he, in the present topography, where the price of OTT and satellite is fluctuating. The greatest risk is on producers.

It is a throwback to the filmmaking process that people used to have. It is also expected that people do not need to go this far as it was in the past; the past possessed its own horror stories, too. I witnessed loss of houses among friends, in my childhood. The film should be made by the people themselves.

Varun said, then all the production houses should be treated as my own, then all producers must act like members of the family. That doesn’t happen. We can keep blaming actors. Anecdotes and blinds are released, we are trolled. The entire muck is hurled on the actors. Good producers are also needed. They ought to create a working environment of family. In case an actor remains a vain person, he is not to be hired.

Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari 

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan; it has been produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The story of the two rejected lovers (Varun and Janhvi) in the film is the story of lovers who struggle to save their love. It will open in theatres on 2 October.

What did Aamir Khan say on an actor’s entourage cost

In one of the interviews with Komal Nahta, Aamir highlighted that now actors are demanding that producers provide them with cookers, trainers, drivers, and live kitchens on location too.

Talking on the same, he said, “I hear that actors nowadays, too, do not mind paying their drivers. They request their manufacturers to compensate them. Not only that, but the producer is also covering the spot boy of the actor. They don’t stop here. They cause the producer to pay their trainers, cookers. I have seen that they currently have a live set kitchen, and so the producer will be expected to pay. They even require several vans of vanity in kitchens and gyms.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

Tags: aamir khanbollywood producerstrending newsVarun Dhawan

RELATED News

How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Tanushree Dutta Was Offered THIS Huge Amount For Bigg Boss But Here’s Why She Refused It
Shah Rukh Khan’s Involvement in Two Much Finale Remains Unconfirmed, Kajol and Twinkle Speaks Out!
Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

LATEST NEWS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls Off Boycott Threat, Pulls Back Complaint
Gold Price Today: All Eye On Fed Meeting, Gold and Silver Prices Slip Slightly; Investors Book Profits- Check Price In Your City
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

QUICK LINKS