Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

The 23rd day of Bigg Boss house was a storm of emotions and albeit of confrontations, both heated and of blossoming relationships. The conflict between housemates was still smoldering, and new relationships started to form. Tanya Mittal, who was also not very vulnerable, apologized to Neelam over her past actions and this gave an indication that the two might be experiencing a change in their bad relationship. In the meantime, the housemates, who are always up to the drama and fun, resolved to play matchmakers to Pranit and Farrhana as they noticed their getting closer and closer and exchanging jokes on one another.

However, the largest fireworks of the day were between old actress Kunickaa Sadanand and the captain of the house, Amaal Mallik. Kunickaa, who is also known to be outspoken, called out both Nehal and Ashnoor due to what she felt was an unbecoming behavior.

In this case, Amaal as a captain intervened to prevent Kunickaa from interfering in the kitchen work, something that just intensified the dispute between them. Kunickaa sensed that Amaal was disrespecting her, and this was soon followed by Shehbaz who referred to Amaal as a ghatiya log. The feud became further when Amaal replied and told Kunickaa that he had a bakwas zubaan.

Kitchen Clash and Personal Attacks

It was not only the discussion of the kitchen job between Amaal and Kunickaa; it was the battle of personalities and power. The captain Amaal was attempting to impose some rules, and Kunickaa thought that her experience was being disrespected. The encounter soon turned into a war of words and even Shehbaz and Abhishek engaged in a confrontation, mainly because Shehbaz felt that Abhishek was not taking Kunickaa seriously.

Ashnoor Kaur, who is between the two sides, criticized Kunickaa on the attempt to connect romantically with Abhishek Bajaj which further complicated the already heated situation. Later in the day, Amaal tried to reconcile with Kunickaa and apologized to her about shouting because maybe he felt that the fight had gotten out of control.

Friendships Under Strain And Budding Romance

The relationships in the house also kept on changing besides the fights. The friendship between Amaal and Tanya appeared to be taking a different twist in that Tanya was consoling the agitated Amaal that she will always remain on his side. Their relationship has attracted too much speculation of the mysterious possibility of a romantic subplot. Conversely, Amaal became frustrated with Pranit because he thought that he was not helpful when required to be.

Nehal was able to reflect this feeling when he referred to Amaal as a kaamchor (slacker), estranging him even more. Emotional upheaval of the day also witnessed Ashnoor and Abhishek being emotional and with Kunickaa making the accusation, the viewers are left wondering whether or not Ashnoor is indeed finding solace in Abhishek.

Even Gaurav and Mridul got into the fray and both felt that Tanya has a way of overstating her assertions and this brought a certain amount of doubt to her emotional statements. The house is a pressure cooker of emotions and Day 23 was an ideal example of the seasonality of this house.

