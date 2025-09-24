How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

It was also rumoured that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were pregnant together, and at last, on Tuesday, they announced the pregnancy officially.

Most of the Bollywood personalities congratulated the couple and everyone was so much anticipating whether Salman Khan will congratulate the couple or not.

Salman Khan Fake Photo Goes Viral

This was soon followed by a viral image on social media, which depicted that Salman was in the same picture with Katrina and Vicky and congratulated them. However, the picture is fake. Look at the counterfeit image below…

Salman and Katrina had a relationship earlier, and despite the two breaking up, the two are friendly towards one another. There were numerous memes on social media concerning Salman upon the announcement of the pregnancy made by Vicky and Katrina.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy Announcement

During the time of jubilating the pregnancy news, the couple posted, On our way to the greatest chapter of our lives with a full heart and lots of thankfulness (sic). Check out the post below…

It is reported that Katrina will be giving birth to the first child in October or November this year. However, she is yet to know her due date.

In 2021, Vicky and Katrina married, and several times, there was news of the actress being pregnant within four years of marriage. But, it happened that all the reports were false. However, this time around, the couple finally became pregnant and their fans are extremely thrilled at it.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies

Vicky is now busy with the shooting of Love and War, that too features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that will be released in March 2013.

Other than Love & War, Mahavatar is in line with Vicky. It will be guided by Amar Kaushik who directed Stree.