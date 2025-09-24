LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy, exciting fans nationwide. Rumors and fake images circulated online, including one with Salman Khan, but the couple confirmed the joyful news. Katrina is expected to give birth in October or November.

Salman and Katrina were in a relationship earlier, but even after their breakup, the two are cordial with each other (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Instagram)
Salman and Katrina were in a relationship earlier, but even after their breakup, the two are cordial with each other (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 24, 2025 18:53:08 IST

It was also rumoured that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were pregnant together, and at last, on Tuesday, they announced the pregnancy officially.

Most of the Bollywood personalities congratulated the couple and everyone was so much anticipating whether Salman Khan will congratulate the couple or not.

Salman Khan Fake Photo Goes Viral

This was soon followed by a viral image on social media, which depicted that Salman was in the same picture with Katrina and Vicky and congratulated them. However, the picture is fake. Look at the counterfeit image below…

Salman and Katrina had a relationship earlier, and despite the two breaking up, the two are friendly towards one another. There were numerous memes on social media concerning Salman upon the announcement of the pregnancy made by Vicky and Katrina.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy Announcement

During the time of jubilating the pregnancy news, the couple posted, On our way to the greatest chapter of our lives with a full heart and lots of thankfulness (sic). Check out the post below…

It is reported that Katrina will be giving birth to the first child in October or November this year. However, she is yet to know her due date.

In 2021, Vicky and Katrina married, and several times, there was news of the actress being pregnant within four years of marriage. But, it happened that all the reports were false. However, this time around, the couple finally became pregnant and their fans are extremely thrilled at it.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies

Vicky is now busy with the shooting of Love and War, that too features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that will be released in March 2013.

Other than Love & War, Mahavatar is in line with Vicky. It will be guided by Amar Kaushik who directed Stree.

Tags: katrina kaifsalman khanVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

AP Dhillon announces Indian leg of 'One of One' music tour, set to span across 8 cities
"He always dreamt this moment for me": Rani Mukerji dedicates National Award win to her late father Ram Mukherjee
What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam’s New Movie ‘Haq’ Is Based? Check Teaser Here!
Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight
Psychological Thriller ‘Vash’ Brings National Recognition to Gujarati Cinema

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self
Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia Crowned as Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Asia Global 2025
Here’s How Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone!
"They only gain votes by playing Hindu-Muslim card": Mehbooba Mufti
Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian's General Assembly address
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent: 4 Dead, 50= Injured in Leh Statehood Agitation
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
The Undisputed Pan-India Superstar: Here’s How Prabhas’ Baahubali Made History
Celebrating the Architects of Tomorrow: A Recap of the Early Education Excellence Awards 2025
‘Final Tak Na Wo…’ Shaheen Afridi Throws An Open Challenge To Team India Ahead Of Their Potential Clash In Asia Cup 2025!
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

QUICK LINKS