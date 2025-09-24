LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's New Movie 'Haq' Is Based? Check Teaser Here!

What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam’s New Movie ‘Haq’ Is Based? Check Teaser Here!

The teaser of HAQ showcases Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, fighting for justice against Emraan Hashmi in a courtroom battle inspired by the historic Shah Bano case. The film explores faith, law, women’s rights, and the debate on a Uniform Civil Code.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 15:46:11 IST

The new teaser of the upcoming film ‘HAQ’ has made a grand announcement of a powerful and timely cinematic experience. Starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, this dramatic portrayal is about the landmark Shah Bano case of 1985, which continues to lead national debates. The teaser made significant revelations concerning a very personal conflict blowing up into a collectively broader motion and social fight.

From here on, Yami Gautam portrays a woman fighting for her rights against a formidable opponent of Emraan Hashmi in a courtroom that has become a battlefield for law, personal belief, and gender justice. The film promises to be a thrilling courtroom drama raising questions that are as relevant today as they were then on justice, faith, and potential for a Uniform Civil Code.

‘HAQ’ movie directed by Suparn S Varma, produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, and set for theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

The Real Life Shah Bano Case 

The Shah Bano Case was really a landmark judgment in the legal history of India, which coincided with the maintenance claim under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, by a divorced woman of Muslim origin, against the opposing Muslim personal law. The case commenced in 1978 when Shah Bano Begum petitioned a well-known lawyer from Indore for alimony after being divorced by him.

The ruling by the Supreme Court in her favor was hailed as a victory for women’s rights, but it kicked up a huge storm among the orthodox Muslim leaders, who treated it as a direct assault on their religious laws. The Rajiv Gandhi government ultimately had to yield and pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which virtually cancelled the impact of the Supreme Court judgment.

HAQ Redefining Rights and Identity

The movie “HAQ” seems to be a movie that deals with the historical controversy through some fictionalized mode. In fact, Yami Gautam’s character in the film, named Shazia Bano, represents the plight of Muslim women in claiming their rights in a secular nation. The teaser quote “I’m not just a Muslim woman but a Muslim woman belonging to Hindustan” underscores the heart of this fight – which is to be governed by the laws of one’s country irrespective of one’s faith.

Directed by Suparn Varma, the film also appears to explore the nuances of this struggle, which concerns itself with marriage between constitutional principles and religious traditions and poses the question of whether or not the law is equally applied to all citizens.

Tags: Emraan HashmiHAQ Teaseryami gautam

