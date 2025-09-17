How Many Cuts Has Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Cuss Got From CBFC? Check The Final Runtime Here

Nishaanchi, a film that is being directed by Aaishvary Thackeray and also features Vedika Pinto, is only two days away. Under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, the crime drama will be released on September 19, 2025.

It will conflict with the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Premeditating that, it is reported that CBFC also censored the cuss words in 12 instances in the movie of Anurag Kashyap. Read on to know more details…

How many cuts has Nishaanchi Cuss got from CBFC?

Nishaanchi, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, has not received any visuals cuts, that is, there are no edited scenes, be it violent or romantic. According to the cut list, the examining committee of CBFC asked the makers to change a foul word in six occasions.

Further, two cuss words, which were used in six scenes, were allegedly requested to be altered.

Once the changes were reportedly made, the film was released with U/A certificate on August 21, 2025. The entertainment portal also conveyed that the duration of the movie (according to the censor certificate) is 2 hours 56 minutes and 48 seconds in length.

Anurag Kashyap on using newcomers in Nishaanchi

In the meantime, during an interview with Zoom, Anurag revealed that he cast newcomers in Nishaanchi. “I only look at talent. Do I see the character in them, what amount of work are they doing, and what amount of time are they doing it on the film? It is not even that I am giving someone an opportunity. Dhoond raha hoon main character dhoond raha hoon.”

The director also said, “When I’m shooting Nishaanchi, then I am seeking Babloo and Dabloo, I am seeking Rinku, I am seeking their mother. I seek my personalities. I found it in them.”

