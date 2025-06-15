Karan Johar Remembers Yash Johar On Father’s Day, Shares Emotional Note On Being A Single Dad

On the occasion of Father’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar shared two heartfelt tributes—one remembering his late father, Yash Johar, and another celebrating his own journey as a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi. The dual posts offered a rare glimpse into Karan’s emotional world, filled with remembrance, gratitude, and love.

Remembering a Father and a Filmmaker

Karan began the day with a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with his father on a film set. In the post, he praised Yash Johar not just as a producer, but as a man who led with emotion and heart.



“He made films with soul… He taught me that good storytelling begins with you—and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply… Happy Father’s Day, papa,” Karan wrote.

Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, was a respected figure in the Hindi film industry known for producing some of Bollywood’s most memorable family dramas, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

His values continue to guide the company, now led by Karan.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Farah Khan and Sonali Bendre, responded with heartfelt comments, expressing admiration for both the father and son.

A Father’s Love, Reimagined

Later in the day, Karan posted about his own experience as a father to his twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born via surrogacy in 2017.

In a touching note, he called becoming a single parent the most emotionally fulfilling decision of his life.

“They filled a deep void and created so much space for love in my aura and heart,” he wrote.

Naming his children after his parents—Yash for his father and Roohi (an anagram of his mother Hiroo’s name)—Karan has long said that his family is the foundation of his life.

His openness about surrogacy and solo parenting has also helped normalize alternative family structures in Indian society, where such choices still face stigma.

Full Circle: Legacy and Love

Karan’s Father’s Day tributes reflect a powerful emotional continuity.

He honors the man who taught him the importance of empathy and storytelling, while also embracing the love and responsibility of raising his own children with those same values.

This deeply personal moment stands out amid typical celebrity posts. Karan’s message wasn’t about films or fame, it was about love that spans generations.

He used the occasion not only to remember his father but to affirm his own role in passing on a legacy of care, emotion, and resilience.

