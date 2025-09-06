LIVE TV
LEAKED VIDEO! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Aamir Khan FINALLY Coming Together, This VIDEO Proves Everything

The dream of Bollywood’s big three i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan sharing the screen might be coming true. With viral footage, Aamir’s interview, and rumours about Aryan Khan’s series 'The Bad****s of Bollywood,' fans are going wild over a possible historic collaboration.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 6, 2025 15:10:29 IST

The long-standing dream of seeing Bollywood’s big three, i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, finally come together on screen might actually be happening. 

Over the weekend, a video started making the rounds online, showing footage from a film set. What really got people talking?

 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to finally reunite? 

Trailers parked side by side, each one labelled with its name: Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir. You can hear someone off-camera joking, “All three together. Which movie is this, brother?”

Of course, the internet immediately went into overdrive. The idea of these three titans joining forces is basically Bollywood’s version of a supernova. Fans, industry insiders and everyone’s losing it. Is it finally happening? Nobody’s sure, but the buzz is real.

This isn’t just some baseless rumour, either. Earlier this year, Aamir Khan mentioned in an interview that he’s genuinely interested in working with Shah Rukh and Salman. He admitted that finding the right script is a huge challenge, but he’s up for it.

Interestingly, he even pointed out that he’s never actually shared the screen with Shah Rukh before, and he’s looking forward to the possibility. 

When Aamir Khan added more fuel to the fire

Aamir Khan also said, honestly, good film or bad, it’d be a blast for all three of them to work together.

Adding more fuel to the fire, there’s talk that the Khans might appear in Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series, “The Bad****s of Bollywood.”

According to the latest cast lists floating around online, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir are all set to make cameo appearances. Shah Rukh’s even listed as the series narrator.

The lineup for this project is absolutely stacked names like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, and plenty more are all in the mix. Whether the three Khans will actually share a scene together, though, is still a big question mark.

Right now, the trio are all tied up with their own projects. Salman’s off shooting in Ladakh, Shah Rukh’s filming “King” in Poland, and Aamir’s got his own commitments. 

