Mahesh Bhatt, Anu Malik, Suhrita Das reflect on creative journey in 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani'
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 01:21:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and acclaimed music composer Anu Malik reflected on their long-standing creative association while speaking about their upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’. Bhatt described his constant search for raw passion in artists, praising the sincerity and intensity he discovered in his collaborators.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, “hum inki talash mein nikalte hai..koi aesi bhookh mil jaaye, koi aesin pyaas mil jaaaye..those who carry both thirst and passion, even amidst challenges,” praising the dedication and sincerity of Anu Malik and director Suhrita Das.

The filmmaker underlined how freedom of creation lies at the heart of his working style. “Log kehte hai mai inko deta hu kuch mai kuch nahi deta (People say I give to them, but I give nothing.”

Sharing on how he met Suhrita and highlighting her unique talents, the ace director added, “Ye takra gayi Durga puja ke pandal mein..boli left hand se baal kaatti hu right hand se likhti hu”

Malik, who dominated Bollywood soundtracks through the 1980s and 1990s, worked closely with Bhatt on films such as ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, and the National Award-winning ‘Zakham’.

Recalling his association with Mahesh Bhatt and how he came on board, the ace musician said, “Bhatt sahab and my relationship go back to ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi’. Vikram sahab asked Mahesh Bhatt ‘Why don’t you make films in your style’ and he responded ‘I want to make, but how to find the kind of music I want’ and then Vikram Bhatt suggested my name.”

Malik added, “He(Mahesh Bhatt) called me and said, ‘I have something in my mind, come over.’ He hugged me and said, ‘This is the story.’ He is a blessed soul.”

Suhrita shared her working experience with Bhatt and Malik, saying, ” We got an opportunity to explore creativity without hesitation in terms of music and writing”. The album, with lyrics by Shweta Bothra and vocals by Papon, explores themes of love and longing.

‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ is directed by Suhrita Das. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

