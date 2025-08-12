LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

Mukesh Khanna confirms the Shaktimaan film trilogy is stalled over casting disputes, despite Sony International holding movie rights. Khanna insists on protecting the superhero’s values, rejects Ranveer Singh for the role, and warns he’s ready for a legal battle to keep Shaktimaan’s legacy intact.

Ranveer Singh and Mukesh Khanna As Shaktimaan
Ranveer Singh and Mukesh Khanna As Shaktimaan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 12, 2025 16:28:03 IST

For anyone who grew up in the ’90s, Shaktimaan wasn’t just a TV show—it was THE superhero of your childhood. So, naturally, when talk of a big-screen comeback started swirling, fans were hyped.

But now? The whole thing’s stalled. Mukesh Khanna, the OG Shaktimaan himself, says the film trilogy has hit a wall—something about “technical grounds” and, honestly, a whole lot of drama around who should play the lead.

Mukesh Khanna opens up about Shaktimaan

In an interview with Galatta India, Khanna broke it down: Sony International owns the movie rights for seven years, but he’s made damn sure Shaktimaan’s core values can’t be messed with. “The IPR is still mine,” he said.

He’s got it in writing that the soul of Shaktimaan stays the same. No weird plot twists to turn him into something he’s not.

Here’s where it gets messy. Khanna says he has zero real power over who ends up wearing the suit. “I couldn’t get it in writing that they’d need my permission to cast the actor,” he admitted. The studio’s like, “Yeah, we’ll ask for your opinion, but the final call is ours.”

Khanna’s not backing down on what matters, though. “If you make Shaktimaan dance in a disco and I say I hate it, you’ll do it anyway. So what’s the point of asking me?” he said, straight up. He’s not willing to let the character get twisted out of shape just because it’s a movie now.

Right now, everything’s stuck. The film’s pre-production is totally frozen—mainly because nobody can agree on casting. “Either change the clause or ask me. Without my input, you can’t just do whatever with Shaktimaan,” he insisted. The whole thing’s in limbo, and fans are still waiting for any real announcement.

This isn’t a small project, either. We’re talking three films, each with a monster budget—like, Rs 150–200 crore per film. Khanna isn’t budging. “You can’t cast someone who looks like Raavan to play Ram. Today’s kids need Shaktimaan. Honestly, even I don’t know when the movie’s happening,” he said.

When Ranveer Singh chased the big role

Oh, and about those rumors? Yes, Ranveer Singh did meet with Mukesh Khanna. They talked for three hours, and Khanna even called him a great actor and a good guy. But in the end, he’s just not convinced Ranveer’s right for the role. “I’m still stubborn about that,” he said.

Mukesh Khanna’s even ready to take the fight to court if it comes to that. “If you won’t listen to me, go make Shaktimaan without me. I’ll fight as long as I can. I’ll take them to court if I have to,” he said. He even admitted he can’t release the old Shaktimaan songs or music anymore because he accidentally sold those rights years ago. 

About Shaktimaan

A quick rewind—Shaktimaan was India’s first real superhero show, airing on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mukesh Khanna created and starred as Pandit Gangadhar, a humble photographer who gains mystical powers through deep meditation and his connection to the five elements. He used those powers to battle evil, especially Tamraj Kilvish, all while keeping his identity a secret.

The show ran for nearly 450 episodes, teaching kids about good versus evil—and, honestly, the action and moral lessons were pretty legendary.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Clash In This Battle Of Cultures, Actress’ Monologue Goes Viral

Tags: Mukesh Khannaranveer singhShaktimaan

RELATED News

Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

LATEST NEWS

Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!
Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!
Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!
Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?