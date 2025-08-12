LIVE TV
Param Sundari Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Clash In This Battle Of Cultures, Actress’ Monologue Goes Viral

The Param Sundari trailer introduces Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s first on-screen pairing in a North-meets-South rom-com set against Kerala’s stunning backdrops. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film blends playful banter, cultural mashups, and old-school romance with fresh, vibrant visuals.

Param Sundari Trailer Review
Param Sundari Trailer Review

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 12, 2025 15:26:54 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor cross paths by accident—cue the expected banter and playful lines. Their first project together, Param Sundari, leans hard into that pastel sweetness and lighthearted charm Bollywood’s so obsessed with lately.

Though honestly, someone needs to tell Sidharth to chill with the Shah Rukh Khan name-drops; didn’t he do this shtick in Yodha? Feels like déjà vu.

Param Sundari trailer

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s off on a rapid-fire rant about Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Yash, and Allu Arjun. It’s not just a guy-versus-girl rom-com; it’s North meets South, a mashup that’s giving off major Chennai Express and 2 States vibes.

Sonu Nigam’s Pardesia floats through half the trailer (melancholy much?), and then suddenly everyone’s dancing. Guess what? Romance is back on screen, and for once, nobody’s getting punched in the face. 

Param Sundari trailer: Battle of the cultures

Visually, the trailer’s a stunner. Kerala’s rain-washed roads, those lazy rides along the backwaters, ancient churches peeking through the mist—there’s even a classic romantic moment straight out of an old-school love story.

Janhvi’s pretty clear about what this role means to her: “Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her quiet strength and roots remind me of my own South Indian heritage. Filming in Kerala, surrounded by all that beauty, I felt a connection I hope the audience picks up on.”

Sidharth gets a bit nostalgic: “Param Sundari brings me back to the romances I grew up with, but with a fresh twist. My character’s got that Delhi boy energy, and the story’s all about crossing boundaries for love. Kerala was the perfect backdrop to make it feel real.”

And director Tushar Jalota spells it out: “Param Sundari’s about celebrating differences—how two worlds clash and blend into something beautiful. Kerala gave us timeless visuals, and the story brought the emotion. The trailer barely scratches the surface.”

How did the Internet react?

Tags: janhvi kapoorparam sundariSidharth Malhotra

