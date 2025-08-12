Is Prabhas Soon Getting Married? Actor’s Aunt Drops A Big Hint, Says ‘He Will Get Married When…’

Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, has finally given everyone a bit of hope when it comes to the actor’s long-awaited wedding. After a temple visit, she spoke to the media and confirmed what fans have been speculating for years—Prabhas will get married soon.

Is Prabhas soon getting married?

According to her, the whole family’s been hoping and praying for this, and it’s only a matter of time now.

She kept things under wraps about who the bride might be—no surprises there—but she did promise that the family would make an official announcement soon.

Shyamala Devi also mentioned that Prabhas has the blessings of his late uncle, Krishnam Raju, and that the family is behind him every step of the way.

One thing she was clear about: when the time comes, the wedding will be a massive event, and the media won’t be left out. Even though Prabhas is caught up with back-to-back movie shoots at the moment, his family is hoping he’ll pause for this big milestone.

Fans, usually left in the dark about anything personal, are now waiting—maybe a little impatiently—for more news on his upcoming wedding.

On the work front

Prabhas is about to dive into new territory with The Raja Saab, marking his first major horror film. The motion poster dropped a while back, and honestly, it’s got people curious—there’s this blend of supernatural vibes mixed with a bit of retro style. Maruthi is directing, a guy known for mixing humor and heart with his stories, so expectations are sort of riding high for something more than just jump scares.

People Media Factory is bankrolling the film, and they’re not exactly holding back when it comes to budget. Karthik Palani’s behind the camera, and Thaman S is handling the music. Now, here’s something different: Thaman mentioned he’s not sticking to the usual playbook of finishing every song before the cameras start rolling. Instead, he’s working on tracks during production, tweaking things as the film takes shape.

Back in March, Thaman said he actually prefers this way of working, especially since Prabhas is returning to commercial songs after a bit of a break.

He’s got an intro track, a melody, a dance number with plenty of energy, and a love song that’s basically the backbone of the film’s soundtrack. The audio rights alone reportedly sold for somewhere between Rs 30 and 40 crore, so there’s a lot riding on the music connecting with fans across the country.

The cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar alongside Prabhas. All signs point to a film that’s aiming to deliver both visuals and emotions, not just your run-of-the-mill horror flick.

