My father, brother didn't leave any stone unturned: Bobby Deol reflects on his first film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol, who is set to play the role of superstar Ajay Talwar in Aryan Khan’s debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood, reminisced about how witnessing the young director’s journey reminded him of his own early days in the industry.

Speaking about the trailer launch event for the show that took place last month, Bobby shared how witnessing Shah Rukh Khan introduce Aryan’s show to the world made him feel as though Aryan was his “own son.” He also mentioned that seeing both Shah Rukh and Aryan together reminded him of his younger days when his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol left no “stone unturned” in helping him make his first film.

“Mujhe toh laga mera khud ka beta hai. Us din, 20th August ko, jis tarah se pure cast ko showcase karwa raha tha, show ko Shah Rukh ne itne pyaar se introduce kiya. It was a very special moment, and I can truly understand that feeling because I understand that emotion. I have kids, and they also want to enter this industry. It was special, and yeah, it reminded me of my father and brother. They didn’t leave any stone unturned in making my first film. I think Shah Rukh is doing the same for Aryan. I think har baap apne bacche ke liye jaan bhi de sakta hai.”

Bobby also praised Aryan Khan’s confidence as a first-time director, calling his “conviction” rare. He noted that Aryan carried himself with a “mature experience” far beyond his years.

“The conviction he has as a director, and the way he’s obsessed with being a director, in a good way, is remarkable. I’ve never seen such mature experience in a director, and the way he’s handled all the characters is impressive. He has created the entire show. Hats off to him. He’s just incredible. There are no words to explain how good he is, and how good he is as a human being. That’s the first thing. He has raised the kids with so much love. They’re so well-behaved, and he’s so talented.”

The series stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh and Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talwar, with cameos by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Adding to the surprises, Aryan Khan has also ventured into music, collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh for the track Tenu Ki Pata.

‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ will premiere today on the OTT platform Netflix. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)