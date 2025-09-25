LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 17:22:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about her journey in films and how her work has shaped her life and career.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025 during a session titled “Power of Presence in a Changing Industry,” she reflected on her decade-long journey in cinema.

Bhumi said that her very first film continues to hold a special place in her heart. Talking about the “presence and impact” of her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she explained how it changed the course of her life.

“I can never shake off the presence and impact that Dum Laga Ke Haisha had on me. It was a film that truly made a difference. I started my journey as a teenager at Yash Raj, with big dreams and aspirations of becoming a heroine in the film industry. Back then, I was someone seeking opportunities and acceptance. Today, I find myself seeking purpose and impact; that’s how I’ve evolved as a person,” she said during the session.

The actor also spoke about how her films over the years have connected with audiences, adding that movies like Toilet: ‘Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Sonchiriya,’ ‘Badhaai Do,’ and ‘Bhakshak’ dealt with themes such as “ethical journalism and gender-based violence,” while ‘The Royals’ celebrated “women in positions of power.”

“For me, these last 10 years have been filled with nothing but gratitude. Every morning, I wake up feeling like I’m headed to a film set, and that feeling is everything. This is just the beginning. I want to keep working until my last breath,” she added.

Bhumi also spoke about the challenges of facing trolling and online negativity and shared how they have become accustomed to “trolling and bullying.” However, she said it becomes harder when women are the targets.

“Trolling, bullying, whatever you call it, we’re used to it. But when women are targeted, I don’t always know how to deal with it. I don’t wake up with courage; I find it within myself because I don’t have another option. I know I’m going to survive this. I have too much drive and ambition in me. We live in a world dominated by social media, and with it come constant noise and opinions. My lows in life have taught me more than my highs, and they’ve shown me that I am far more resilient than I thought.”

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Netflix’s ‘The Royals’ where her performance received much praise. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bhumi pednekarBollywooddum-laga-ke-haishaindia-today-conclave-mumbai-2025mumbai

RELATED News

Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', share glimpses from Day 1
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"
"Its recall value is interesting": Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

LATEST NEWS

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15
Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks To Steal This Season
Mauritius to Host 2nd International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS 2.0) 2025
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Rs 420 Crore Karnataka Caste Census Underway: Here Is What We Know So Far
Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva: Odisha CM Majhi leads cleanliness drive at Lingaraj Temple
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Meet Rishabh Pant’s Replacement in India’s Test Series Against West Indies
Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame
India Vs West Indies Test Series 2025: BCCI Announces Squad, Check Full Team Here
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

QUICK LINKS