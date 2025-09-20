LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "Operation underway": Manoj Bajpayee teases 'The Family Man 3' update as show completes six years of debut

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 17:06:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’ has completed six years of its debut, leaving the team nostalgic.

At a time when ‘The Family Man’ is gearing up to return for the much-awaited third season, Bajpayee took to his Instagram and gave a shoutout. The actor also dropped a brief, yet witty update on the upcoming third season.

“6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3? Bas samajh lo, operation underway,” Bajpayee wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

He also shared a string of pictures, capturing various scenes from the show. It also features actors Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

On the other hand, the official handle of directors Raj & DK also shared a post, reminiscing about the show’s journey. “From one clapboard to three… The Family Man has been multitasking. And so are we :). Thank you for all the love, as you binged, laughed, memed and argued. You made #TheFamilyMan your own!” the caption read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

They also shared pictures of the clapboards from all the seasons, with the final picture offering a glimpse into the shooting of Season 3, as it focuses on a side angle of Manoj Bajpayee.

Earlier in June, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the show. They also confirmed the inclusion of new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The third season will be out on Prime Video soon. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newsManoj Bajpayeethe-family-man-3the-family-man-3-update

