Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard with Seizure Over Grant Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Trump administration has threatened to seize hundreds of millions of dollars worth of patents from Harvard University. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, accused the Ivy League institution of failing to meet federal requirements tied to government research grants. Citing the Bayh-Dole Act, the administration alleges Harvard did not fulfill obligations including prioritizing U.S. manufacturing and transparency in federally funded innovation. Harvard must respond by September 5 to prove compliance or risk forfeiting intellectual property rights. The government may then issue third-party licenses for the patents.

Patent Law Becomes Weapon in Harvard-Funding Standoff

This marks the first time the Trump administration has invoked the Commerce Department and patent law to apply pressure in its ongoing conflict with elite academic institutions. Harvard is already locked in legal battles over the suspension of more than $2 billion in federal funding. The White House seeks at least $500 million from the university as part of a potential settlement, according to Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Harvard has sued the administration for its attempts to block international student enrollment and freeze grant distributions. The patent seizure threat adds a high-stakes legal and financial layer to an already contentious dispute.

