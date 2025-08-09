LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

The Trump administration has threatened to seize Harvard University’s patents, citing violations of federal research grant conditions under the Bayh-Dole Act, escalating a broader standoff over $2 billion in funding.

Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute
Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 9, 2025 05:53:45 IST

Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard with Seizure Over Grant Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Trump administration has threatened to seize hundreds of millions of dollars worth of patents from Harvard University. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, accused the Ivy League institution of failing to meet federal requirements tied to government research grants. Citing the Bayh-Dole Act, the administration alleges Harvard did not fulfill obligations including prioritizing U.S. manufacturing and transparency in federally funded innovation. Harvard must respond by September 5 to prove compliance or risk forfeiting intellectual property rights. The government may then issue third-party licenses for the patents.

Patent Law Becomes Weapon in Harvard-Funding Standoff

This marks the first time the Trump administration has invoked the Commerce Department and patent law to apply pressure in its ongoing conflict with elite academic institutions. Harvard is already locked in legal battles over the suspension of more than $2 billion in federal funding. The White House seeks at least $500 million from the university as part of a potential settlement, according to Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Harvard has sued the administration for its attempts to block international student enrollment and freeze grant distributions. The patent seizure threat adds a high-stakes legal and financial layer to an already contentious dispute.

Patent Law Becomes Weapon In Harvard-Funding Standoff

This marks the first time the Trump administration has invoked the Commerce Department and patent law to apply pressure in its ongoing conflict with elite academic institutions. Harvard is already locked in legal battles over the suspension of more than $2 billion in federal funding. The White House seeks at least $500 million from the university as part of a potential settlement, according to Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Harvard has sued the administration for its attempts to block international student enrollment and freeze grant distributions. The patent seizure threat adds a high-stakes legal and financial layer to an already contentious dispute.

(With Inputs )

Also Read: Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

Tags: Harvardus president donald trump

RELATED News

Shabana Azmi Says Feisty Girls No Longer Interested In Only Hanging Around Men | We Women Want Conclave 2025
Karan Aujla, Yo Yo Honey Singh Summoned By Punjab Women’s Commission Over Misogynistic Lyrics
Why Was Radhika Apte Not Allowed To See A Doctor While Filming During Her Pregnancy? Here’s What Happened
Will War 2 Post-Credit Scene Set Up Dhoom 4 Franchise Also Featuring Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan In Spy Universe?
Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

LATEST NEWS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute
Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute
Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute
Patent Clash: Trump Admin Threatens Harvard With Seizure Over Grant Dispute

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?