LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

Markets rallied sharply on August 8, driven by dovish Fed signals, a gold price surge amid tariff confusion, and easing geopolitical tensions from potential U.S.–Russia ceasefire talks, boosting investor sentiment

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 9, 2025 03:23:41 IST

Markets March On While Tariffs Ignite a Gold Frenzy

Did you catch what happened on Friday? Markets didn’t just rally—they strutted into the weekend. The S&P 500 rose 0.78%, the Dow added 0.47%, and the Nasdaq? It pulled off a record high. But the real head-turner? Gold futures shot past $3,534 per ounce, smashing records—thanks to tariff confusion and a sudden safe-haven rush. What sparked it? Traders caught wind of Stephen Miran—President Trump’s pick for the Fed board—known for his dovish stance. Rate-cut hopes flared up. And if that wasn’t enough, talks of a U.S.–Russia ceasefire cooled oil prices, while global indices soaked in the optimism. Charts were buzzing—and so were traders’ phones.

Fed Whispers And Wall Street Cheers

Investor sentiment received a boost following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Stephen Miran—widely recognized for his dovish monetary stance—to the Federal Reserve Board. Markets interpreted the move as a signal toward a potentially more accommodative policy environment. As expectations for future rate cuts gained traction, equities responded positively. The Nasdaq closed at a record high, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted notable gains. European markets followed suit, recording their strongest weekly performance in 12 weeks. With gold charts also flashing bullish signals, market dynamics suggest an increasingly active trading landscape across asset classes.

Gold Futures Race Higher Amid Tariff Confusion

Gold just stole the spotlight. Futures prices shot past $3,534 per ounce on Friday, hitting a historic high as traders scrambled into safe-haven mode. The trigger? A wave of confusion surrounding U.S. tariffs on standard gold bar imports. With no clear word on whether these duties apply to the most commonly traded bar sizes, uncertainty has flooded the market—and bullion prices have rocketed as a result.

Feeling the FOMO yet? Analysts caution that the spike could disrupt global gold supply chains and challenge the dominance of New York’s Comex exchange. That’s no small shakeup in a market that thrives on precision.

If you’ve been ignoring gold in your portfolio, now might be a good time to dust off that watchlist. Because when trade policy turns murky, gold doesn’t just glitter—it sprints. Are you positioned for the next surge? The charts say something’s brewing.

Calm Cues from A Potential Ceasefire

News that the U.S. and Russia could be edging toward a Ukraine ceasefire launched rays of market relief. Geopolitical relief tends to ease oil prices—and this time was no exception, as crude futures declined. That decline coupled with tariff-overhang uncertainty gave a welcome breather to global investors, encouraging equity markets to charge ahead. From traders to chart-watchers, the sentiment shifted from “risk-off” to “here’s hoping” quite rapidly. If peace talks pan out, we may be looking at a soft landing in oil markets—cue cautious optimism.

Calm Cues From A Potential Ceasefire

News that the U.S. and Russia could be edging toward a Ukraine ceasefire launched rays of market relief. Geopolitical relief tends to ease oil prices—and this time was no exception, as crude futures declined. That decline coupled with tariff-overhang uncertainty gave a welcome breather to global investors, encouraging equity markets to charge ahead. From traders to chart-watchers, the sentiment shifted from “risk-off” to “here’s hoping” quite rapidly. If peace talks pan out, we may be looking at a soft landing in oil markets—cue cautious optimism.

(With Inputs )

Also Read: ‘Rewarding Hamas’: US Vice President Vance Warns UK Against Recognizing Palestinian State

Tags: business newsglobal markets rally

RELATED News

This Made-In-India Rocket System Gets Global Boost With Elbit Export Order
Union Cabinet Approves Rs 300 LPG Subsidy For PMUY Beneficiaries In 2025-26
Is Your Payslip Ready? 8th Pay Commission Promises Major Salary Revisions
Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?
Sensex Trips 765 Points, Nifty Stumbles To 3-Month Low — Tariffs And FIIs Take Center Stage

LATEST NEWS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks
Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks
Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks
Gold Steals The Show: Global Markets Celebrate Fed Optimism, Eye Ceasefire Talks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?