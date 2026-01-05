LIVE TV
Planning for Honeymoon Outfits? Alaya F's Hot Vacation Wardrobe Has Everyone Talking

Alaya F knows her vacation wardrobe like no other, and while she’s put together some of the hottest looks on Instagram, it’s interesting how some of them need to be a part of your honeymoon wardrobe and will fit there just right.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk
Edited By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: January 5, 2026 21:11:59 IST

I absolutely love how Alaya F knows how to find the right balance between hot vacation looks and keeping them fashionable at the same time. Honestly, it’s not just about bikinis and short dresses; it’s a lot about how you style them. So today, we’ve got you covered for some honeymoon outfit-inspo ft. Alaya’s vacation looks.

You can thank us later!

7 Alaya F Looks From Vacation That Need To Be A Part Of Your Honeymoon Wardrobe 

From keeping it simple to going all out on vacation looks, there’s so much that Alaya’s vacation wardrobe has in store for anyone planning a vacation. But if you’re off to your honeymoon anytime soon and need some inspo, here are some looks.

1. The date night fit

Alaya F knows her fashion right, and there’ve been multiple instances when she’s the best-dressed in the room, but it’s not because she’s blending in; it’s because she stands out. This outfit is exactly that, because nothing screams hot like a corset-style top, and she paired it with a pair of trousers that have that layered flap around the waist.

If comfort meets style is the vibe you are going for, then this look is definitely one to bookmark right away. We tend to go for dresses on date nights, but that’s a stereotype you could easily break. Wear stylish, fancy tops or opt for skirts instead of dresses, and you’ll see the difference that it makes to your honeymoon wardrobe.

2. Beachy vibes only



Nothing looks hot like a well-fitted long skirt paired with a bikini-style top or a bikini or even a sports bra style baddie, and Alaya’s this look from her Goa vacation is exactly that. You don’t need to spend a lot of money or effort looking hot, but just opt for the right fit and the right combination of clothes to make it right, and this one’s clearly a winner for your honeymoon wardrobe.

Unlike Alaya’s simple fashion vibe, you can always make it look dressier with a smart clutch or add some accessories or even just wear a nice jacket over the shoulders, and you are good to go.

3. A three-piece set



Also, something that screams hotness is three-piece sets like Alaya’s. You can opt for shorts or a bikini set, but it is the playing around with the length and the way you style them that makes all the difference. This one’s a complete vibe and can be worn at so many places and in so many ways when on any kind of vacation, and not just your honeymoon.

4. A long back dress



Little black dresses are a thing of the past, honestly, and no, not because they are going to be out of fashion, but simply because it’s the season of long fitted dresses, and this Alaya F look is proof. It’d make a great addition to your honeymoon wardrobe, and much like the actress, you could also consider adding a small shoulder bag and maybe some accessories if you like.

Please note, it’s all about the fit if you are looking to style something like this!

5. Add ruffles



Ruffles, laces and all those things are going to be a thing this year again, so play around not just with the fits, but also with the cuts and the fabrics, among other things. The colourful set may not exactly be the kind of Alaya F-inspired outfit you want to add to your honeymoon wardrobe, but it can be a close inspo to something that’ll look hot and how.

You could play around with colours or combinations or of course, opt for crochet or a similar kind of fabrics, and it’ll be quite a scintillating look.

6. A vest with a corset top



I don’t think anything screams hot as a vest does, but when Alaya F paired her co-ord set that has a vest with a corset top, it clearly looked like a style game that no one knew is one to take notes of. Of course, fashion is very personal, but vacation looks, especially your honeymoon, are also so much about experimenting and getting in those fancy fits, isn’t it?

You don’t necessarily need a set, but style your corset top with a vest, add some dainty bracelets as a stack, do your hair into a bun and see how the look pulls in itself. Definitely worth taking notes, this one.

7. Ginghams with boots



If you are off to a honeymoon at a relatively colder place, then gingham and boots should be your go-to combination, no matter how you do it. Alaya wore this mini skirt with a crop top and added her cross-body bag with a pair of black boots, but you can pair them however you want, and not only will it be fashionable, but it’ll also look extremely hot, and you can take our word for it.

It’s almost never about the clothes you wear, it’s always about how you style them and this simple look is proof of just how hot fits can look when done right.

And that was all about Alaya F’s vacation wardrobe that makes for an interesting addition to your honeymoon looks because when else would you look out for such hot OOTD’s next, ins’t it?

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:11 PM IST
Tags: Alaya FBollywood celebritiesHoneymoon OutfitsVacation Outfits

