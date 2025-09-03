LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > ‘Pull Down My Images’: Sonakshi Sinha Tears Into Online Brands Using Her Images Sans Consent

‘Pull Down My Images’: Sonakshi Sinha Tears Into Online Brands Using Her Images Sans Consent

Sonakshi Sinha slammed brands for using her photos on their websites without permission. Calling it unethical, she demanded they take down the images or expect an invoice. Tabu backed her post, echoing the frustration. The actress was last seen in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy.

Sonakshi Sinha has criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha has criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 3, 2025 11:27:29 IST

Sonakshi Sinha called out several brands on Tuesday for plastering her photos across their official websites without even bothering to ask her permission. She vented her frustration on Instagram Stories, explaining how she frequently shops online and recently stumbled upon her own images being used by these companies without any rights, and no heads up, nothing. “As someone who shops online a lot, I couldn’t help but notice my pictures showing up on a bunch of brand websites—no usage rights, not even a basic request for permission. How is this okay?” she wrote. “When artists wear your clothes or jewellery, we always tag and credit the brand. But using those photos on your official website? That’s just crossing a line.” ‘Pull Down My Images’: Sonakshi Sinha Tears Into Online Brands Using Her Images Sans Consent Sonakshi Sinha didn’t name the brands, but her message was clear: take her photos down. “Let’s try to keep things ethical, yeah? Basically, I’m saying: pull down my images before I have to start calling you out.” She finished her post with a sharp nudge: “Or, you know, let me know where I can send my invoice… your call.” She even threw in a couple of laughing emojis for good measure. Veteran actor Tabu reposted Sonakshi’s story, adding, “Same same thoughts. Thank you.” Sonakshi replied, “I knew I wasn’t the only one who felt this.” On the professional front, Sonakshi’s most recent release was the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, which hit theatres in July.

Tags: celebrity newssonakshi sinhatrending news

