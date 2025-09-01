Salman Khan’s Father Calls Beef The Cheapest Meat, Reveals His Family Doesn’t Consume It: ‘Some Buy It To Feed Dogs’

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, doesn’t open up about his personal life too often, but when he does, there’s no sugarcoating.

In his latest interview, Salim Khan looked back on his interfaith marriage with Salma Khan (who was Sushila Charak before tying the knot) and explained why beef was never on the menu in his house.

Salim Khan Reveals Why Beef Was Never Allowed in His Home

Salim Khan made it clear that even though they’re Muslim, beef isn’t something his family eats. “From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs. But in the teachings of prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and that beef is forbidden.”

Salim also pointed out how Prophet Mohammed took inspiration from other faiths. For example, halal meat is similar to kosher, which Jews follow. “He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do.”

Salim Khan Opens Up on Interfaith Marriage With Salma Khan

About his marriage to Salma Khan, Salim remembered how Hindu traditions were always around him, even before he married her.

“You see, I have lived all my life amidst Hindus. Even in the police stations and colonies, we celebrated Hindu festivals as everyone from a sipahi to the head constable was a Hindu. So it was not as if we began keeping Ganpati at home only after my marriage. My family had no objection to my marriage either.”

Salma’s family was a bit hesitant at first, her father, a dentist from the Dogra community, did his homework on Salim before allowing the marriage. The only real concern? Religion.

Salim says, “I assured him that even if we had disagreements or fights, my wife and I would certainly not have them because of our religions! We have been wedded now for 60 years!”

For the wedding, they did it both ways: Hindu rituals and a nikah. Salma really wanted the saat phere, so Salim found a local pandit and made it happen. “We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force.”