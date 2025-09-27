Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): There’s great news for the fans of the ‘Stree’ franchise.

Chhoti Stree, an animated version of Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar-starrer ‘Stree’, is in the works. This update was shared by Shraddha on Friday at the trailer launch of Maddock’s highly awaited film, Thamma, which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

“To be honest, this is my favourite part of Maddok Horror Comedy Universe. When Dino told me this, I thought your name should be Dinesh Vision only. Guys, Maddok Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Chhotti Stree as an animated film. The film will be released in theatres for everyone, for the kids, for the families, I think it’s going to be a blast. And I think there are a lot of exciting times for India,” she said.

As per Shraddha, the animated film will be released in theatres before ‘Stree 3’.

She added, “And it just feels amazing to be a part of this universe. I think all the kids and adults watch Stree together. And the interesting thing about Chhotti Stree, the way Amar and Niren have conceptualised it, is that it will end with a scene from Stree 3. So it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question ke backstory kya thi. You won’t have to wait that much. So it will come six months before three.”

Meanwhile, the makers are now all set to release ‘Thamma’, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 21.

‘Thamma’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar has directed it. (ANI)

