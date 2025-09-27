LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 01:26:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): There’s great news for the fans of the ‘Stree’ franchise.

Chhoti Stree, an animated version of Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar-starrer ‘Stree’, is in the works. This update was shared by Shraddha on Friday at the trailer launch of Maddock’s highly awaited film, Thamma, which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

“To be honest, this is my favourite part of Maddok Horror Comedy Universe. When Dino told me this, I thought your name should be Dinesh Vision only. Guys, Maddok Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Chhotti Stree as an animated film. The film will be released in theatres for everyone, for the kids, for the families, I think it’s going to be a blast. And I think there are a lot of exciting times for India,” she said.

As per Shraddha, the animated film will be released in theatres before ‘Stree 3’.

She added, “And it just feels amazing to be a part of this universe. I think all the kids and adults watch Stree together. And the interesting thing about Chhotti Stree, the way Amar and Niren have conceptualised it, is that it will end with a scene from Stree 3. So it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question ke backstory kya thi. You won’t have to wait that much. So it will come six months before three.”

Meanwhile, the makers are now all set to release ‘Thamma’, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 21.

‘Thamma’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar has directed it. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bollywoodcinemarajkummar raoshraddha kapoorstree

RELATED News

"I thought Diljit won't be able to do because…": Imtiaz Ali on actor's portrayal of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations
Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups
Anupam Kher visits Tirumala temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on 'Tanvi the Great' re-release
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
"Good thing was we didn't fictionalise story of Chamkila": Imtiaz Ali on 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations 2025

LATEST NEWS

'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date
Banking Boldly: India's Play for Global Glory
Sri Lanka's Nissanka eclipses Virat Kohli for two special feat at Asia Cup
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
HRTC pensioners stage protest in Shimla, demand timely release of pension
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Cricket Star Shreyas Iyer Supports Go Dharmic's Mission with Jersey Donation
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'

QUICK LINKS