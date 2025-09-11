LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 08:40:03 IST

"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday post for her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who affectionately refers to Raj as her ‘cookie’, wrote, “My darling Cookie (red heart emoji) On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected (evil eye emoji) We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles , great health and success Rab MEHAR kare.”

She also shared pictures of Raj from Shri Sukhmani Sahib path arranged at their home.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj recently tried his hand at acting with Punjabi film ‘Mehar’, which also stars Geeta Basra.

Shilpa, on the other hand, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

RELATED News

Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'
Vivek Oberoi calls for participation in Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 on PM Narendra Modi's birthday
"Jai Mahakal wohi hai asli Khiladi," responds Akshay Kumar when fans chant 'Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari'
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"

LATEST NEWS

Charlie Kirk Net Worth: How Rich Was Trump Ally Killed In Utah University Shooting
Can we stop 'angry finger-pointing': Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Charlie Kirk death
India's trade deficit likely narrowed MoM in August to USD 26.1 billion: UBI Report
Asia Cup: T20 world champions India secure muscle-flexing nine-wicket win over UAE; Kuldeep shines with four-fer
What Were Charlie Kirk’s Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Utah? Donald Trump’s 31-Year-Old Ally Said…
MP bags Rs 14,600 crore investment proposals during business meet in Kolkata: CM Mohan Yadav
Taiwan records 14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels around its territory
CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech Knewron, a Healthcare Native AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions
Asia Cup: Kuldeep goes past Ashwin for special feat as India registers its biggest T20I win
Amit Shah inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 66 crore in Gujarat's Sanand
"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra
"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra
"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra
"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

QUICK LINKS