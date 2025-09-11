LIVE TV
Tabu comes on board for Puri Jagannadh's next, starring Vijay Sethupathi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 11:13:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Tabu has officially come on board for Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming directorial, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a glimpse from the sets, showing the film’s clapboard as she suggested kicking off her shooting schedule.

“Coming soon! Hamara South ka Dhamaka! #PuriSethupathi film @puriconnects @actorvijaysethupathi #PuriSethupathi. A #PuriJagannadh film. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam,” Tabu wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Details surrounding Tabu’s character have been kept under wraps.

Earlier in July, Vijay Sethupathi began the shooting for the film in Hyderabad. A muhurat puja was held beforehand.

Puri Connects, the production house, took to its X handle and shared that “major talkie scenes” featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha were filmed at the time, along with pictures from the sets.

In the pictures, Sethupathi was spotted posing for a group picture with the rest of the cast, director and producers of the movie.

“AND IT BEGINS! The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad. Major talkie portions featuring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl and fierce @iamsamyuktha_ are being canned in this packed schedule and will have a continuous shoot. A #PuriJagannadh film. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam,” the caption read.

The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Ace, which was released in theatres on May 23. In Ace, he played Kannan, aka Bolt. The film, directed by Arumugakumar, featured Rukmini Vasanth as Rukku, Kannan’s love interest.

Meanwhile, Tabu’s last film outing was with 2024’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ alongside Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in HBO’s prequel series, ‘Dune: Prophecy’, essaying the character of Sister Francesca.

Besides the Puri Jagannadh film, Tabu also has Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the pipeline. Touted as a horror-comedy, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS