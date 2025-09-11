LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 15:28:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The third song titled ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ has been released from Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood.’

With the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta, the song also marks the first-ever singing appearance of Aryan Khan, who lent his voice for selective parts.

Picturised mainly on the character of Manoj Pahwa inside Aryan’s stylised world, the high-octane track seamlessly blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and an attitude that offers a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative.

Singer Badshah also makes an appearance in the music video, clashing with Pahwa.

“It’s the kind of song that brings adrenaline and attitude in equal measure,” the makers said, as per the press release.

The song has been composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. While the makers have already released two songs, including ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ and ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’, the third single shows a shift in the vibe by blending Dosanjh’s Punjabi essence with modern production.

Released under the label T-Series, ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ continues to push the musical storytelling of the series forward, adding a bold and vibrant layer that lingers with audiences long after the song ends.

The song arrives days after the official trailer of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ was released.

The trailer opens with an insight into the intense narrative, packed with action, drama, romance, comedy and a lot of starry cameos, taking audiences into the raw world of Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

It follows Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring actor who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. The trailer progresses to show Aasmaan’s successful launch in the industry, receiving much fame and praise. Despite the success, Aasmaan finds himself against “India’s biggest superstar” Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter’s grand entry into films.

The trailer offers a series of starry cameos from the likes of Badshah, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, and none other than Aryan Khan’s father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ will be released on September 18 on Netflix. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Aryan Khandiljit dosanjhentertainment newstenu-ki-pata-songThe Bads of Bollywood

RELATED News

Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Saiyaara OTT Release Date: India's highest-grossing love story to stream soon; Here's where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film
Vijay Sethupathi Tabu comes on board for Puri Jagannadh's next, starring Vijay Sethupathi
"Gutka nahi khana chahiye…": Akshay Kumar warns fans at 'Jolly LLB 3' event
"Mujhe nikal dia…": Arshad Warsi's playful banter with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor; Akshay Kumar calls him "strict master"

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Indian Stock Market Hits 3-Week Highs As Sensex And Nifty Close Strong On September 11, 2025
Green fuels and sustainability defining India's mobility transition: Hyundai MD
Theegala eyes strong start to Fall Season at Procore Championship
Railways Deploy Parcel Vans To Transport Kashmir Fruits Amid Highway Disruption
How To Make Tofu At Home: Easy Steps For Fresh Plant Based Protein
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…
Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'
Is the Criticism Against Ethanol Program Just A Paid Campaign? Nitin Gadkari Highlights Its Benefits and Vehicle Scrapping Boost
India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
"He connects with fans like no one else…": Esha Deol on dad Dharmendra embracing social media like a true pro
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

QUICK LINKS