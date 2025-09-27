Virat Kohli surprises fans as he shares adorable picture with Anushka Sharma, says "been a minute"

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, currently settled in London, delighted fans on Saturday with a sweet and rare glimpse into their life together.

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted an adorable picture with Anushka. The two can be seen sharing smiles as they pose together for the snap. And the way Virat leaned his face close to Anushka’s undoubtedly left fans mesmerised

“Been a minute,” he captioned the post.

As soon as Virat shared this beautiful picture, netizens, in no time, chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

“Cuties together,” a social media user commented.

“Best best best,” another one wrote.

“King and Queen,” a fan wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka’s cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women’s cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film’s makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain.

Speaking of Virat, back in May, he sent a huge wave of shock and grief among the cricketing fraternity, announcing his retirement from Tests ahead of India’s tour of England, which kickstarted the team’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign.

In 123 Tests, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 254*.

He ended as India’s fourth-highest run-getter in Tests. He also ended his career as India’s most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 Tests, including memorable wins in England, Australia and South Africa and a series win in Australia.

Virat’s final image in whites was helplessly edging a Scott Boland delivery to the slips in the final fifth Test at Sydney. He ended the horrific Australia tour with just 190 runs in nine innings under his belt, at an average of 23.75, despite a century at Perth during the first Test. His struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump channel and poor performances against Boland marked his final outing in white clothing.

Virat and more than him, his fans would be hoping that he scores in heaps during the ODI tour to Australia this October. He has an outstanding record in the country in ODIs, having made 1,327 runs in 29 matches and innings at an average of 51.03, with five centuries and six fifties. His best score is 133*. (ANI)

