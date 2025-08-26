WATCH: Suniel Shetty Schools A Comedian Over His Poor Mimicry Skills, ‘This Guy Was Speaking Like A Child’

Suniel Shetty is grabbing headlines again, but this time it’s not for a movie or some gym selfie.

A video’s making the rounds online where he pretty much loses it on stage, he’s seen scolding an artist who tried (and failed, apparently) to mimic him. People are left scratching their heads, wondering what set him off like that.

Suniel Shetty’s Angry Outburst at Mimicry Artist

The clip, which has popped up on social media and Reddit, shows Suniel at an event that happened in Bhopal, but nobody seems sure of the date.

In the video, he’s clearly annoyed and doesn’t hold back while calling out the performer. He says, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye.”

The artist apologises, insisting he wasn’t even trying to do an impression. Suniel doesn’t let it slide, though he tells the kid not to bother trying, says he’s got a long way to go before he can pull off being Suniel Shetty, and takes a jab about tying his hair back not being enough.

There’s even a bit about how the artist probably hasn’t watched his action films.

Suniel Shetty Faces Criticism After Mocking Mimicry Artist

After all that, Suniel shifts his attention to the crowd and thanks everyone for coming. But by then, the damage is done. Social media users aren’t holding back in the comments.

Some are calling Suniel rude, others are surprised by how quickly a reputation can change, and a few are just disappointed. Comments like, “That was so rude,” and “It takes years to build a reputation, but seconds to ruin it,” are all over the place. People are even comparing him to Govinda, saying both actors seem to get angry when someone mimics them.

A few users go further, saying Suniel’s reaction comes off as insecure. One person wrote, “He should be embarrassed.”

On the work front, Suniel was last seen facing off with Jackie Shroff in Hunter Season 2.

He’s also got Welcome To The Jungle coming up, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and more. That one’s set for release later this year. Plus, he’s reuniting with Akshay for Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan.