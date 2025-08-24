Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This

Tannishtha Chatterjee, the powerhouse actress best known for films like Joram, Parched, and Angry Indian Goddesses, just put it all out there on Instagram. She shared that she’s been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.

She posted a photo of herself, head shaved, no filters, just real. In her post, she talked about how brutal the last eight months have been. First, she lost her father to cancer, and then she got hit with her own diagnosis.

Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis

But here’s where it gets you: she didn’t just talk about pain or self-pity. Instead, her message was all about the women who rallied around her. There’s a photo with her and this absolute dream team—Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta. That’s some serious support.

The actress wrote about what it’s like to be at rock bottom, a 70-year-old mom and a 9-year-old daughter both counting on her. But in those darkest hours, she said she found this wild, unexpected kind of love from friends and family, the kind that lifts you when you’re falling apart.

Tannishtha Chatterjee raises a toast to her friends

Tannishtha Chatterjee ended her post by raising a toast to her friends, especially the women who stood by her, calling them her sisterhood and saying she’s endlessly grateful for their love and strength.

People flooded her comments with support. Konkona Sen Sharma called her “incredible and inspiring,” Dia Mirza called her a “warrior princess,” and Abhay Deol sent love her way.

Recently, you might’ve caught Tannishtha in Bindiya Ke Bahubali, which dropped on August 8 and is streaming on Amazon MX Player. But right now, her real-life battle is the story at the centre.

