LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Ashnoor Kaur joins Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 as one of the youngest contestants this season. Known for TV hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, she enters with guidance from Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra, determined to showcase the real Ashnoor and stand her ground in the house.

Ashnoor Kaur And Hina Khan
Ashnoor Kaur And Hina Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 22:22:23 IST

Ashnoor Kaur’s name is popping up everywhere these days. She’s finally inside the Bigg Boss 19 house with Salman Khan at the helm. 

You’ve probably seen her on TV before; she’s been acting since she was a kid, popping up in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori.

Ashnoor Kaur spoke to Hina Khan to get tips about Bigg Boss 19

This time, though, she isn’t playing a character. She’s in there as herself, one of the youngest to do it this season.

Before she walked through those famous Bigg Boss doors, Ashnoor spoke about how Hina Khan, her old co-star and a Bigg Boss veteran herself, helped her get ready for what’s coming, as reported by Indian Express. 

Apparently, Ashnoor’s been approached for the show before, but never felt the timing was right. Now? She says she’s finally ready to jump into the deep end.

Ashnoor explained, pretty matter-of-factly, that she’s been getting calls to do Bigg Boss for years. She always had a reason to say no to school, college, or other acting gigs.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Vows to Show Her Real Side

This year, though, she decided it was time. She wanted people to see the real Ashnoor, not just whatever role she happened to be playing on TV. After more than a decade in the industry, she figures it’s about time.

She also addressed how people seem to misread her. There’s this idea that she’s quiet, always agreeable, but she’s not shy about standing up for herself. She put it bluntly: if you’re good to her, she’ll be good to you but if you cross her, that’s on you.

Being the youngest isn’t something she’s ignoring, either. She knows it could go either way—maybe the others try to talk over her, maybe she gets underestimated. But she’s clear: she won’t back down just because someone’s older. She even pointed out, with a bit of ambition, that she could walk away as the youngest winner the show’s ever seen.

There’s another layer here; her old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars, like Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra, have gone through this Bigg Boss circus before her. When they found out she was signing up, their protective instincts kicked in. Rohan, for one, told her to stand her ground.

Hina sat her down for a long, detailed chat about how things work inside the house, what to expect, and how to handle herself. Hina’s advice was simple: stay genuine. If you make a mistake, own it. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House

Tags: Ashnoor KaurBigg Boss 19hina khansalman khan

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Surprises Designer Manish With Rare ‘Space-Traveled’ Badge, His Best Return Gift

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?