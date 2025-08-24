Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Ashnoor Kaur’s name is popping up everywhere these days. She’s finally inside the Bigg Boss 19 house with Salman Khan at the helm.

You’ve probably seen her on TV before; she’s been acting since she was a kid, popping up in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori.

Ashnoor Kaur spoke to Hina Khan to get tips about Bigg Boss 19

This time, though, she isn’t playing a character. She’s in there as herself, one of the youngest to do it this season.

Before she walked through those famous Bigg Boss doors, Ashnoor spoke about how Hina Khan, her old co-star and a Bigg Boss veteran herself, helped her get ready for what’s coming, as reported by Indian Express.

Apparently, Ashnoor’s been approached for the show before, but never felt the timing was right. Now? She says she’s finally ready to jump into the deep end.

Ashnoor explained, pretty matter-of-factly, that she’s been getting calls to do Bigg Boss for years. She always had a reason to say no to school, college, or other acting gigs.

Ashnoor Kaur enters Bigg Boss 19 with fearless confidence. No young contestant has won before, but she’s here to change history. 🫅🏻✨ #AshnoorKaur #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/bNgsn6ZYIG — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙤𝙧 𝙆𝙖𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙘 (@TeamAshnoor) August 24, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Vows to Show Her Real Side

This year, though, she decided it was time. She wanted people to see the real Ashnoor, not just whatever role she happened to be playing on TV. After more than a decade in the industry, she figures it’s about time.

She also addressed how people seem to misread her. There’s this idea that she’s quiet, always agreeable, but she’s not shy about standing up for herself. She put it bluntly: if you’re good to her, she’ll be good to you but if you cross her, that’s on you.

Being the youngest isn’t something she’s ignoring, either. She knows it could go either way—maybe the others try to talk over her, maybe she gets underestimated. But she’s clear: she won’t back down just because someone’s older. She even pointed out, with a bit of ambition, that she could walk away as the youngest winner the show’s ever seen.

There’s another layer here; her old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars, like Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra, have gone through this Bigg Boss circus before her. When they found out she was signing up, their protective instincts kicked in. Rohan, for one, told her to stand her ground.

Hina sat her down for a long, detailed chat about how things work inside the house, what to expect, and how to handle herself. Hina’s advice was simple: stay genuine. If you make a mistake, own it.

