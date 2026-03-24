Michael Saylor’s own Strategy has added more BTC to its Bitcoin bag over the weekend despite the firm’s holdings 10% in the red. This recent purchase brings the company’s total expenditure on the flagship cryptocurrency this month to somewhere above $2.9 billion.

Elsewhere, DeepSnitch AI takes the spotlight as the best crypto presale project, with the potential to deliver 100x returns to investors who buy its native token, DSNT, and adopt its live AI tools. Five in number, these tools will allow traders to decipher market moments and spot opportunities before anyone else. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

DSNT is currently in stage seven of its presale, valued at $0.04577, with over $2.43 million raised, and gearing up for explosive growth post-launch. The token’s presale performance puts it ahead of rivals, making it one of the top projects to watch today.

Strategy increases Bitcoin stake while holdings sink 10%

In an X post on March 22, Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, wrote a caption suggesting the firm had bought more BTC over the weekend, even though their entire holding is 10% in the red.

The X post read, “The Orange March Continues,” which analysts interpreted as indicating the company had increased its BTC stash. Attached to the X post was a chart of Strategy’s BTC investments since August 2020, currently valued at $52.36 billion.

According to current data, Strategy has invested approximately $2.6 billion in BTC this month alone. This investment includes the acquisition of 17,994 BTC on March 9 and 22,337 BTC on March 16.

What are the hottest crypto presales investors are watching ahead of Q2, and why?

1. DeepSnitch AI: Why investors believe it could be the top crypto presale of 2026

Profitability in the crypto space boils down to two factors: being early and understanding market sentiments. These are services DeepSnitch AI renders to those who adopt its five AI agents.

DeepSnitch AI is an intelligence platform that features a suite of AI agents, comprising Feed, Scan, Cast, GPT, and Audit, that snitch on everything happening on-chain. This data is shown on a live dashboard into which they’ve been integrated.

On this dashboard, you can assess social sentiment, track whale activity, and spot early market opportunities that could make you your first or next 100x. Access to these AI agents and the dashboard is reserved for DSNT holders.

In addition to unlimited access to DeepSnitch AI’s offerings, DSNT could make you 100x your initial investment upon launch. This means that you could turn a $1,000 investment into $1 million. DeepSnitch AI will launch on Uniswap on March 31, boosting exposure and accessibility.

DSNT sells for $0.04755 in stage 7 of its presale. DeepSnitch AI has raised over $2.43 million, and it is considered the best crypto presale project to invest in, given its massive potential.

https://youtu.be/_mIZhYYMthI

2. APEMARS joins early-stage crypto coins to keep an eye on

ApeMars is in stage 13 of its presale, capturing notable attention among investors. ApeMars is a platform where market participants can stake and earn up to 63% APY from a supply pool.

The price of its native token, APRZ, is $0.00014493. With APRZ set to list at $0.0055, early investors are poised for a 3,600% return on their investments.

As of now, ApeMars has raised over $335,000 from 1,450 presale participants. While it is one of the early-stage crypto coins with considerable potential, DeepSnitch AI offers a much higher profit prospect.

3. IONIX Chain ranks among the hottest crypto presales today

IONIX CHAIN is one of the hottest crypto presales making headlines of late. This project draws on the energy of the crypto community and its advanced technology, positioning it for long-term value.

Powered by IONIX, its native token, this chain is built for speed and efficiency. At present, this project has raised over $6.67 million, 78% close to its $9 million target.

IONIX is in stage 18 of its presale, trading at $0.025, but its momentum has recently slowed, diverting attention to a progressing project, DeepSnitch AI.

The bottom line

Of all the hottest crypto presales circulating the market, DeepSnitch AI is one of the most alluring in terms of its use cases, profit prospects, and adoption. Closing the information gap and giving retail an edge makes it all the more adaptable.

While early-stage crypto coins like ApeMars and IONIX Chain move slowly, DeepSnitch AI forges ahead. Its presale is in stage 7, with over $2.43 million raised in the period since its debut.

Early investors get to cash in on its bonus program and bolster their allocations by up to 300% before DeepSnitch AI launches. With a $10,000 investment, you will receive 150% bonus, which can grow into millions of dollars if DSNT hits $10 after launch.

Visit the official website for more information, and join X and Telegram for community updates.

FAQs

1. What is the best crypto presale coin for 2026?

Based on performance metrics, DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto presale coin to invest in this year. Within seven stages of its presale, investors have realized 203% of their initial capital, and some are projecting it could soar 100x after launch.

2. What are the hottest crypto presales right now?

Based on the current market outlook, some of the hottest crypto presales include DeepSnitch AI, IONIX Chain, and APEMARS. Due to their potential, they have attracted notable capital from investors who believe in their potential.

3. Which of the early-stage crypto coins do investors expect a 100x return from?

DeepSnitch AI has emerged atop the list of early-stage crypto coins to invest in for up to 1,000x in markup. The reason it has drawn so much attention boils down to this outlook.