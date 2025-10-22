LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

fintin
fintin

Published By: Brand desk
Last updated: October 22, 2025 12:43:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence with expert financial insight to empower everyday investors.

With FinTins, users can subscribe to AI-powered, curated portfolios  a smart, data-driven blend of stocks, crypto, gold, and equity, meticulously designed by SEBI-Registered Experts. Each portfolio is automatically rebalanced over time by FinTin’s proprietary AI algorithm, ensuring optimized performance and minimized risk so your money always works smarter, not harder.

Our vision is clear: to make diversified, intelligent investing simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone  whether you’re a first-time investor or a seasoned professional.

You Might Be Interested In

Each FinTin portfolio is a dynamic blend of stocks, crypto, gold, and equity, intelligently constructed to balance growth and stability. The portfolios are automatically rebalanced by FinTin’s algorithm, which continuously monitors market conditions to optimize asset allocation and manage risk effectively. This fusion of human expertise and machine precision ensures that investors stay ahead of market volatility while enjoying a hands-free investing experience.

Since launching our Beta version, the response has been tremendous with over 25,000+ registrations from enthusiastic users eager to experience the next era of AI-driven wealth creation.

FinTin.Tech isn’t just another investment platform it’s a movement towards a future where technology and financial wisdom come together to democratize investing.

Join the waitlist today and be part of this revolution.

Visit: https://fintin.tech/

Let’s shape the future of investing, together. 

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: artificial intelligence

RELATED News

How Can You Secure Your Retirement with the Right Strategies?

The Rise of Electric Cars in India and What Owners Should Know?

sitemap newsx test

Online Gaming Expands Globally in 2025 as Mobile and Crypto Drive Change

Why More People Are Opening Their Savings Accounts Online?

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co To Buy 9.9 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Optus Pharmaceutical

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky’s Death, Calls For FIDE Action

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence
FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence
FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence
FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence
QUICK LINKS