TRENDING |
Kuku TV Named "Best New ShortDrama App" at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

Kuku TV Named "Best New ShortDrama App" at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

KUKU Founders L-R : Vikas Goyal, Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena
KUKU Founders L-R : Vikas Goyal, Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:09:21 IST

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

Kuku TV has been named Best NewShort Drama Appat the prestigious Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, recognising the platforms exceptional performance in the rapidly growing short drama category.

According to the citation accompanying the award: As short-form storytelling becomes a vital staple in frequent, on-the-go lifestyles, Kuku TV has emerged as a defining force in digital entertainment. It introduced premium micro-dramas to Indian audiences and witnessed a spectacular multi-fold increase in downloads in 2025, ranking #1globally in growth. Kuku TV’s rapid ascent underscores the accelerating global popularity and widespread adoption of short dramas.

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-founder & CEO, Kuku, said, We are honoured to receive this recognition from Sensor Tower and to be ranked #1globally in growth within our category. At Kuku TV, we are committed to bringing premium micro-dramas across multiple genres and languages – high-quality, deeply engaging stories – for diverse audiences. We are equally focused on empowering our creator ecosystem with the tools, technology, and reach needed to tell impactful stories. Our AI-powered storytelling stack drives our entire engine – from pitch to production to promotion to personalisation – enabling us to deliver compelling stories seamlessly at scale. We are committed to playing a meaningful role in shaping the future of storytelling from Bharat for Bharat and the world.

 

About the Sensor Tower and its APAC Awards

The annual Sensor Tower APAC Awards honour leading apps and publishers across

Asia-Pacific based on independent market intelligence derived from Sensor Towers global app performance tracking. Winners are identified using proprietary evaluation frameworks assessing key metrics such as downloads, active users, engagement momentum, sustained growth and category leadership across regional and global markets.

Sensor Tower is a leading global provider of digital market-intelligence and app performance insights, trusted by publishers, investors, and analysts worldwide. Its intelligence is widely referenced across the mobile ecosystem, positioning the APAC Awards as a benchmark for performance leadership.

About Kuku and Kuku TV

Founded in 2018 by IIT Jodhpur alumni and Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees – Lal Chand Bisu (CEO), Vinod Kumar Meena (COO), andVikas Goyal (CTO) – Kuku has grown to over 300M+ installs across its flagship platforms: Kuku TV (microdrama), KukuFM (audio storytelling), and Guru (micro learning).

Part of the Kuku Group, Kuku TV is Indias leading premium short drama platform with 170M+ downloads, 100,000+ microdrama episodes across 6+ languages, and collaborations with tens of thousands of creators. The platform spans genres including romance, drama, mythology, thriller, action, youth entertainment, and family stories, and invests hundreds of crores annually in content creation.

Backed by marquee investors including The Fundamentum Partnership, Krafton Inc., Vertex Ventures SEA & India, Granite Asia,IFC, Vertex Growth Fund, India Quotient, V Cube Ventures, 3one4 Capital and other leading global VCs, Kuku continues to strengthen its position as an

AI-native storytelling platform built from Bharat for global audiences.

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

