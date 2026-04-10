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Home > Brand Desk > SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 18:57:55 IST

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SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

In FY25, individual traders in India’s equity derivatives segment lost a collective ₹1.05 lakh crore.

That is not a rounding error.

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That is the cost of entering trades without a verified, structured research framework.

Here is what makes it worse – over 40% of those traders were under 30, and more than three-quarters earned below ₹ 5 lakh annually.

Most of the traders were not reckless. They were under-equipped. They had capital, intent, and a demat account, but no reliable way to identify when to get in and when to get out.

That is the exact gap Sahi was built to close.

Key Takeaways

       Sahi Research is backed by a SEBI-Registered Research Analyst (Registration No: INH000022172), ensuring every recommendation meets regulatory standards with full accountability.

       Every trade idea includes a defined entry range, stop-loss, and target, so you execute with clarity, not guesswork.

       Sahi’s AI and market scanners track trends, breakouts, and OI shifts in real time, all within a single integrated trading platform.

       Sahi takes a chart-first approach, enabling one-click execution on a single screen with real-time Greeks, open interest data, and technical indicators.

       Sahi Research is completely free, with no subscription and no hidden charges.

What Makes Sahi Research Different from a Tip Service

There is a reason SEBI has been cracking down on unregistered signal groups and social media trade calls. The internet is full of unaccountable operators monetising noise. Sahi Research sits at the opposite end of that spectrum.

Every recommendation is curated by a SEBI-Registered Research Analyst, subject to regulatory scrutiny, disclosure requirements, and compliance standards.

Each idea comes with a defined entry range, target, and stop-loss. No ambiguity, no chasing, just a structured trade plan you can act on:

       A defined entry range so you are not chasing a price; you are waiting for it.

       A clear target, so you know exactly when the trade thesis has played out.

       A stop-loss you can execute without hesitation, because protecting capital always comes before chasing profits.

Feature

Unregistered Tip Groups

Sahi Research (SEBI-Reg)

Accountability

None / Anonymous

SEBI-Reg Analyst (INH000022172)

Strategy

FOMO / Chasing

Defined Entry, Target & Stop-Loss

Execution

Manual / Fragmented

Integrated 1-Tap Execution

Cost

High Subscription Fees

Free

How Sahi’s AI Surfaces Entries Before You Miss Them

Sahi is not just a research product. Sahi’s AI trading ecosystem is fully built into the platform itself.

       Sahi AI Insights: Sahi AI tracks trends, identifies breakouts, and highlights the hottest stocks in real time, all from within the platform, without requiring you to run separate scanners manually.

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

       20+ Real-Time Scanners: Sahi’s scanners help traders spot momentum stocks, volume shocks, and daily breakouts instantly, keeping you positioned ahead of moves rather than reacting to them.

       Sahi Research Recommendations: Sahi Research delivers clarity with a defined entry range, target, and stop-loss that you can execute without hesitation.

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

The AI trading surfaces the opportunity. The SEBI-registered research validates it. The platform executes it, all in one seamless flow.

How Sahi’s Integrated Trading Platform Works

Most trading platform options available today force a fragmented, high-friction workflow that costs you money. When seconds matter, a “broken” process is your biggest enemy:

The Friction Gap:

       The Old Way (Fragmented): Research on signal apps → Analyze on TradingView → Execute on Broker App → Lose 15 seconds → Price Moved.

 

       The Sahi Way (Integrated): AI Discovery → One-Tap Execution → Auto-Trailing SL → All on one screen.

Sahi’s integrated trading platform collapses this journey. Our in-house charts give you full control, allowing you to manage risk and optimize entry and exit strategies without ever leaving the price action.

Key Features for Precision Execution:

       Trade from Charts: Place, modify, or exit trades by tapping directly on the chart level. No separate order windows, no missed fills.

       Auto Trailing Stop-Loss: High-performance AI trading isn’t just about the entry; it’s about protecting the gain. This feature locks in profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor.

       1-Tap Exit: In volatile markets, speed is safe. Close all open positions in a single tap to keep exits clean when a setup fails.

       Auto SL/TP Setup: Define your risk parameters before entering, so emotions do not interfere at the exit.

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

Image: Sahi’s 1-Tap interface

By integrating AI trading insights directly into a professional-grade execution engine, Sahi ensures that your entry and exit strategies are dictated by data, not delays.

Who Is Sahi Built For?

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

Image: Sahi’s multi-window command center

Sahi’s chart-first approach streamlines the transition from analysis to execution. The proprietary chart engine enables a one-click trading experience on a single screen, integrating real-time Greeks, open interest data, and technical indicators.

Among all the trading platform options available today, very few collapse the full trader journey, from research to execution to post-trade review, into a single interface without stitching together multiple tools.

Conclusion

The professional edge isn’t a “secret” strategy; it is the shift from fragmented guesswork to a structured research framework.

By collapsing the distance between AI-backed discovery and SEBI-registered validation, Sahi removes the friction that costs traders their capital. The research is free, the regulatory oversight is real, and the platform is built for those ready to trade with institutional-grade precision.

You can explore Sahi website on www.sahi.com to improve your execution, or follow them on X for updates.

Disclaimer: All recommendations are for informational purposes and do not constitute financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Can I use Sahi Research for both intraday and positional trades?

Yes. Sahi Research covers intraday and short-term positional setups, with each idea clearly categorised. Intraday trades close within the same day, while short-term ideas run for up to three months.

  1. Is Sahi suitable for newer traders who are still building their entry and exit strategies?

Absolutely. Because every recommendation comes with a pre-defined entry range, stop-loss, and target, newer traders can execute structured setups without needing to independently calculate all parameters from scratch.

  1. Does Sahi charge extra for AI features or Sahi Research?

Sahi Research, AI indicators, OI tools, and Scalper Mode are all included on the platform. Brokerage is a flat ₹10 per executed order, with zero charges for the first 30 days.

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SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

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SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

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SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi
SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi
SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi
SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

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