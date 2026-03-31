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Home > Brand Desk > Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: March 31, 2026 19:45:14 IST

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Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

User-generated content dominates social media marketing, but producing authentic-looking videos at scale is challenging. That’s where AI UGC video generator tools come in. These platforms create realistic spokesperson videos without hiring actors or filming anything. Here are the top eight tools TikTok and Meta creators rely on in 2025.

1. Pollo AI

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Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Pollo AI has quickly become a favorite AI UGC video generator among social media marketers. The platform excels at creating natural-looking spokesperson videos with diverse AI avatars that don’t feel robotic or artificial. Users can input scripts and select from various presenters, backgrounds, and styles to match their brand identity. Pollo AI offers both web and app versions, making it convenient for creators who need to produce content on the go. The tool’s strength lies in its ability to generate videos that genuinely feel like authentic user testimonials rather than obvious AI creations.

2. Deevid AI

Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Deevid AI specializes in producing high-converting UGC-style advertisements optimized for performance marketing. The platform focuses on creating videos that mimic the casual, relatable aesthetic that performs well on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Deevid AI provides extensive customization options, allowing creators to adjust everything from speaking pace to facial expressions. What sets it apart is its emphasis on conversion-focused content, with templates specifically designed for product reviews, unboxing videos, and testimonial-style ads. The platform also offers analytics to help creators understand which video styles perform best.

3. Synthesia

Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Synthesia remains one of the most established players in the AI UGC video generator space. The platform offers over 150 AI avatars speaking more than 120 languages, making it ideal for brands targeting international audiences. Synthesia’s avatars appear polished and professional, suitable for both marketing content and corporate communications. The interface is straightforward, allowing users to paste scripts and generate videos within minutes. Many enterprise clients choose Synthesia for its reliability and consistent output quality across large-scale campaigns.

4. HeyGen

HeyGen has gained significant traction among e-commerce brands and digital marketers. The platform provides realistic AI avatars with natural lip-syncing and expressive delivery. HeyGen’s standout feature is its avatar cloning capability, which allows creators to build custom AI presenters based on real people with proper consent. This makes it possible for influencers to scale their content without filming every video themselves. The tool also supports multiple aspect ratios optimized for different social platforms.

5. Creatify

Creatify positions itself as an all-in-one AI UGC video generator built specifically for advertising. Users can input product URLs, and the platform automatically generates multiple ad variations featuring AI spokespersons. Creatify’s batch creation feature is particularly valuable for marketers running A/B tests across different creatives. The platform includes built-in editing tools, eliminating the need for additional software. Its focus on advertising efficiency makes it popular among performance marketing teams managing multiple campaigns simultaneously.

6. Arcads

Arcads targets direct-to-consumer brands seeking authentic-looking promotional content. The platform emphasizes creating videos that blend seamlessly into social media feeds without triggering ad fatigue. Arcads offers a library of AI actors with diverse demographics, helping brands represent their target audiences accurately. The tool includes script assistance features that help marketers craft compelling narratives. Its integration with major ad platforms streamlines the workflow from creation to deployment.

7. Colossyan

Colossyan combines AI video generation with learning and development applications, though it’s increasingly used for marketing content. The platform offers workplace-appropriate avatars and professional presentation styles. Colossyan’s editor allows for scene-by-scene customization, giving creators granular control over their videos. The platform supports screen recording integration, making it useful for product demonstrations and tutorials. Many creators appreciate its balance between professional polish and approachable delivery.

8. Invideo AI

Invideo AI rounds out this list with its text-to-video approach that appeals to creators seeking efficiency. Users describe their desired video in plain language, and the AI generates complete content including visuals, voiceover, and music. While not exclusively focused on UGC-style content, Invideo AI can produce spokesperson videos alongside other formats. The platform’s versatility makes it suitable for creators producing diverse content types. Its generous free tier allows newcomers to experiment before committing financially.

Choosing the Right AI UGC Video Generator

Selecting the best tool depends on your specific needs. Consider factors like avatar diversity, language support, pricing structure, and platform integrations. Many creators use multiple tools, leveraging each platform’s strengths for different campaign types.

As AI technology advances, these tools will only become more sophisticated. For TikTok and Meta creators looking to scale their content production while maintaining authenticity, investing in a quality AI UGC video generator is increasingly essential for staying competitive.

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Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

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Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators
Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators
Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators
Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

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