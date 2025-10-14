COS Opens First Indian Store In Capital, New Delhi

Images courtesy of COS, shot by Suryan Saurabh

London (United Kingdom) [England], October 14: On the 2nd of October, London-based fashion brand COS unveiled its first store in India. Located in Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi, the space has been designed entirely in-house; an exploration of craftsmanship, materiality and modern culture, reflected through curated furnishing to create a warm and inviting environment.

An interplay of texture and form defines the design language, with each element carefully selected for its tactile quality and artisanal integrity. The facade is finished in Armourcoatclay lime plaster, itssurface reacting uniquely to water minerals in application to forma natural, site-specific patina. Upon entry, ready-to-wear and accessories are represented on sleek aluminium railing systems and recycled shelving by Smile Plastics. A sculptural table by Paper Factor–crafted from recycled cellulose fibres and coloured with natural pigments – anchors the interior. Underfoot, terrazzo floor tiles by Grassi Pietre– composed of 90% recycled material –arecomplemented by made to order, hand-tufted wool rugs by Kasthall.

Carefully selected furniture reflects COS’s reverence for timeless craftsmanship. Highlights include the Scarpa925 chair by Cassina and Karakter, where a sculptural wooden frame meets the understated elegance of saddle leather upholstery. Playful expression is introducedby Resident’s Offset coffee table, a solid-oak statement piecedefined by its asymmetricform and adjustable legs, alongside the ambient glow of Bon Bon wall and table lamps by Helle Mardahl, rendered in candy-coloured hues. Rooms are softened by organic forms, featuring the iconic Pumpkin sofa designed by Pierre Paulin for Ligne Roset, and hand-upholstered pouffes by NOR11.

The new COS Select Citywalk Mall store opens with the Autumn Winter 2025 womenswear and menswear collections, featuring timeless designs distinguished by fine fabrics, precise craftsmanship and unexpected modern details.

