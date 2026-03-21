Beyond Policy: Closing India’s Credit Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], March 21: India’s entrepreneurial landscape is changing rapidly. More women today are launching businesses, leading MSMEs, investing in property, and building long-term financial assets than ever before. Their participation is not only reshaping households and industries but also strengthening India’s broader economic momentum.

Policy support for this shift has steadily grown over the past decade. Initiatives such as the Women Entrepreneurship Platform by NITI Aayog, Stand-Up India, and targeted MSME credit schemes signal a clear national direction — women must be central contributors to economic expansion.

Yet, despite this supportive policy ecosystem, access to structured and timely credit remains a practical challenge for many women entrepreneurs and professionals.

The difficulty often lies not in the lack of capability or ambition, but in navigating a lending environment that can feel fragmented. Eligibility frameworks vary across lenders, documentation expectations differ, and approval timelines are not always predictable. For borrowers seeking to expand businesses, raise capital against property, or formalise growing enterprises, these complexities can slow down important financial decisions.

A woman entrepreneur with stable cash flows and strong repayment capacity may still spend considerable time identifying the lender best suited to her financial profile. In several cases, viable borrowers approach multiple institutions before finding the right structure or approval framework.

The issue, therefore, is rarely creditworthiness.

More often, it is clarity and alignment within the credit process.

“Women entrepreneurs in India are building serious businesses and creating real economic value, The opportunity today lies in making access to credit more transparent and efficient. When borrowers can clearly understand which lenders are aligned with their profile, the process becomes faster and far more productive.” says Nitin Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, OneNDF.

As women increasingly participate in asset ownership and enterprise creation, the demand for structured capital is becoming more visible. Borrowing today is driven by clear objectives — expanding MSMEs, acquiring residential or commercial property, investing in professional ventures, or strengthening long-term financial security.

What the ecosystem increasingly requires is greater transparency in how borrowers connect with lenders.

Platforms that bring together lender networks, eligibility insights, and structured advisory can help simplify this journey. By enabling borrowers to evaluate options across multiple banks and NBFCs in a more organised manner, the credit process becomes less about trial-and-error and more about informed decision-making.

In this evolving ecosystem, OneNDF is working to bring greater clarity to the borrowing process by helping borrowers understand lender expectations and identify institutions aligned with their financial profile.

Such efforts are particularly relevant at a time when India’s economic growth increasingly depends on broader access to institutional finance.

As more women build businesses and financial assets, enabling efficient credit access becomes more than a question of inclusion — it becomes an economic priority. Simplifying the pathway between borrowers and lenders ensures that capital flows where it is most productive.

When that happens, businesses scale faster, assets are created with greater confidence, and the overall economy becomes stronger.

In the coming years, the real measure of progress will not only be how many women enter entrepreneurship, but also how effectively the financial system supports their growth.

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