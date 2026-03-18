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Home > Business > Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 18, 2026 09:56:14 IST

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Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

New Delhi [India], March 17: Real estate developer Craft Group of Companies hosted its Channel Partners Awards & Recognition Night on 15 March 2026 at Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, Sonipat, bringing together industry stakeholders, partners, and associates to acknowledge the contribution of its channel partner network.

The evening featured networking, dinner, and entertainment for the company’s partners who have supported Craft Group’s developments across Haryana and the NCR region. The program also included live performances by Punjabi artists Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

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During the event, the company recognised the performance and contribution of several channel partners, including Kapil Sharma, Vinod Kumar, and Jitendra Madan, who have been closely associated with the company’s projects and distribution network. As part of the recognition ceremony, three Toyota Hycross vehicles were awarded to top-performing partners.

On the occasion, Saurabh Kalra, Founder and Managing Director of Craft Group, also announced the launch of a new project – Phase 1 in Sector 81, Sonipat, marking another step in the company’s expanding footprint in the city.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director at Craft Group, said, “Channel partners have played a key role in the growth of Craft Group over the years. Their strong market understanding and customer relationships have helped expand our reach across Haryana and NCR. This evening is meant to appreciate their contribution and strengthen the partnerships that support our developments.”

Adding to this, Amit Kumar, Vice President at Craft Group, said, “Channel partners act as an important bridge between developers and buyers. Many of our partners have been associated with us for years and have grown alongside the company. Recognising their efforts is essential to building a collaborative ecosystem where everyone progresses together.”

Craft Group has built a presence in the region through developments spanning plotted residential communities, commercial real estate projects, and hospitality ventures, while also supporting other developers through land consolidation and licensing services.

Craft Group has been strengthening its presence in Sonipat, a city that is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising real estate destinations in the NCR region. With improving infrastructure, proximity to Delhi, and connectivity through major routes such as NH-44 and the KMP Expressway, Sonipat has seen growing interest from both homebuyers and investors.

Craft Group operates under the leadership of Chairman Gulshan Kumar Kalra, a civil engineer with extensive experience in land development and planning, along with Managing Director Saurabh Kalra, who oversees the company’s strategic expansion across residential and commercial real estate segments.

About Craft Group

Craft Group of Companies is a Haryana-based real estate development and investment organization engaged in commercial real estate, plotted residential development, land consolidation, and licensing services. The group has been involved in multiple privately owned and partner-led projects across the state and NCR region for more than two decades.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

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Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat
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Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat
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