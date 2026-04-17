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Home > Business > Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 17, 2026 15:56:13 IST

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Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 Bengaluru to Present Practical Solutions for South India’s Building Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16: With South India continuing to see steady growth in construction and infrastructure, Bengaluru is set to host Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026, an exclusive expo bringing the Fenestration Industry together in one of the region’s key markets. Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 will be held from 28–30 April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. The exhibition will bring together companies from the Glass, Doors, Windows, Façades, and Aluminium Extrusion under one roof. With steady growth in construction across India, there is an increasing focus on quality, performance, and sustainability in building design. The expo will showcase a range of practical solutions suited to current market needs, supporting better design, execution, and long-term performance of building envelopes.

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A Focused Industry Showcase

 The three-day event will feature 100+ exhibiting brands presenting products and solutions across uPVC and aluminium systems, façades, cladding, railings, hardware, software, machinery, and glass processing. The exhibition will also include live demonstrations, mock-ups, and product displays to help visitors understand applications in real project scenarios.

The expo is relevant for architects, developers, fabricators, consultants, contractors, and other professionals involved in the building industry, offering an opportunity to review available solutions and connect with suppliers.

With Bengaluru being an active market for real estate and infrastructure, the event is expected to attract visitors from across South India.

Says Mr. Syed Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Trade Fairs & Exhibitions, “Zak has consistently brought together the Doors, Windows, Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Extrusions through its exhibitions. For the first time in Bengaluru, we are presenting a dedicated platform focused entirely on fenestration solutions, an area that plays a critical role in how buildings perform and evolve. The industry today is moving towards better materials, smarter systems, and more responsible construction practices. This exhibition is our effort to support that journey by creating a space where knowledge, products, and people come together in a meaningful way. With great pride, I invite you and your team to join us from 28–30 April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, and be a part of this collective step forward for the industry.”

Visitor registrations are now open: www.zak.sg/expo

About Zak Exhibitions & Conferences
 Founded in 1994, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences organizes exhibitions and conferences focused on glass, façade, and fenestration segments. With over 1000 events globally, the company continues to support industry growth and knowledge exchange.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

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Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

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Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems
Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems
Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems
Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

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