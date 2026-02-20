LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > 1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 20, 2026 11:34:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Dr. Vikas Agrawal, Asia’s leading ENT surgeon.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Mumbai will host India’s first International Sleep Surgery Conference (ISSS2026) from February 20–22, 2026, at JW Marriott Sahar. Chaired by Dr Vikas Agrawal, called the ‘father of sleep surgery’ in India, this landmark three- day event features global experts in sleep medicine to address one of the most silent epidemics of modern times; sleep apnea, which affects a staggering one third of Indians. Given the importance of the subject, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India will inaugurate the conference and highlight why ‘sleep health’ is an important public health and policy issue.

You Might Be Interested In

The three-day conference aims to spotlight three big growing medical and public health concerns

  • Sleep apnea is extremely dangerous but easily treatable if diagnosed early.
  • The lifetime burden of sleep apnea indicates that this condition leads to everything from heart disease to cancer to road safety concerns linked to excessive daytime sleepiness to divorces. This can be easily prevented if treated early and insurance companies cover all treatment modalities for sleep apnea.
  • Snoring is a sensitive subject. Families can now use technology to detect snoring, sleep apnea and seek intervention early.

The inaugural event will also feature prominent voices in ENT including Padmashri Dr. Milind Kirtane and Padmashri Dr. Kameswaran. Global experts such as Dr. Maria Suurna (Miami), President of the International Sleep Surgery Society (ISSS) will throw light on insurance practices in the US.

Ahead of the conference, Dr Vikas Agrawal said, “Insurance coverage for basic OSA surgery is fragmented. Given how destructive sleep apnea is, and the pace of medical advancements, it is important that treatment be covered by all policies.  – for eg. in patients who cannot tolerate CPAP- a tongue based pace maker is available in developed countries, should be made available in India- it is important for families to be able to reach out for a cure. A simple day care procedure to cure sleep apnea can make a massive difference to people’s daily lives and prevent dangerous diseases from taking hold.”

Beyond surgical advancements, the conference seeks to encourage wider awareness, early diagnosis, and collaborative policy discussions to address sleep apnea as a growing public health concern in India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

LATEST NEWS

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Himachal Pradesh Raises Entry Toll For Out-of-State Vehicles From April 1, Private Operators Voice Concern — Check Revised Rates

Quentin Griffiths’ Mysterious Death: ASOS Millionaire Founder Dies at 58 After 17th- Floor Fall In Thailand, Check His Net Worth, Controversies

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch: Refreshed Exterior, Updated Interior, And New Tech—Check All Features And Prices

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Kennedy Movie Review: Sunny Leone And Rahul Bhat Deliver Powerful Performances In Anurag Kashyap’s Dark Crime Drama

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal
1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal
1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal
1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

QUICK LINKS