5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Spirit Medium in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 17:07:09 IST

New Delhi [India], November 14: The search for authentic spirit mediums in India is growing rapidly as more people seek closure, guidance, and proof of the afterlife. But amid countless “readers” and “healers,” knowing who to trust can feel overwhelming.

Psychic Medium Daksh, one of the best spirit mediums known for his direct channelling abilities and ethical practice, shares what to look for when choosing a genuine spiritual medium.

1. Evidential Accuracy — The Foundation of Real Mediumship

Real mediumship isn’t about vague affirmations — it’s about verifiable evidence. Genuine mediums deliver precise, personal details that cannot be guessed or researched.

“True spirit communication is emotionally recognisable,” says Daksh. “When clients hear exact words or gestures from their loved ones, they instantly know it’s real.”

Always prioritise media that provide specific validations over general comfort statements.

2. Ethical Practice & Confidentiality

Mediumship requires deep trust. Authentic practitioners maintain strict confidentiality and respect emotional boundaries.

“People come in pain — they deserve safety, not publicity,” says Daksh.

Ask your medium about their privacy policy. Avoid anyone who shares client stories or videos without consent.

3. How the Session Is Conducted — Beyond Distance

Energy knows no geography. A real connection with spirit can happen online or offline, because it’s about frequency, not location.

“The spirit realm doesn’t rely on proximity,” explains Daksh. “Whether in Delhi or Dubai, I connect through vibration — no cards, no tools.”

Choose someone who ensures emotional comfort and energetic balance in every session.

4. Validation, Testimonials & Media Presence

Since there’s no academic certification for mediumship, reputation becomes the best credential.

Psychic Medium Daksh has appeared in TEDx Talks25+ podcasts, and guided Bollywood celebrities and business leaders, often under confidentiality. Such exposure reflects consistency, trust, and professional ethics.

Research your medium’s background before booking a session.

5. Aftercare & Emotional Integration

True mediumship continues after the session. A real medium helps clients process and integrate the messages received.

“Mediumship is not prediction; it’s healing,” Daksh explains. “It helps people let go, find peace, and understand that love never dies.”

Look for mediums who provide follow-up guidance or healing support rather than one-time readings.

Why Many Mediums Don’t Work — And How to Spot the Real Ones

The spiritual industry is full of imitation. Many combine astrology, tarot, or numerology and label it “mediumship.”
Here’s how to identify authenticity:

  • No dependency on tools or props
  • Evidential details over emotional flattery
  • Calm, grounded demeanour
  • Ethical approach without fear-based manipulation

“Real mediums prove life after death through love, not fear,” says Daksh.

About Psychic Medium Daksh

Daksh Kakkar, popularly known as Psychic Medium Daksh, is among the top spirit mediums in India & a renowned spiritual leader, recognised for his exceptional channelling ability — without the use of tarot, astrology, or external tools.

Born with the gift of spiritual communication at age five, he now works with clients globally — from grieving families to high-profile individuals — helping them receive messages from departed souls and higher energies.

With over 100 million online viewstwo TEDx Talks, and a reputation for ethical, evidence-based mediumship, Daksh represents a new wave of modern spiritual awareness from India.

His mission is to bridge science and spirituality, showing that the afterlife isn’t fiction — it’s frequency.

Disclaimer: The insights provided in this press release are meant for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to approach the content with a subjective perspective and should not consider it a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. The website and its authors do not assume responsibility for any actions taken based on the information presented.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 5:07 PM IST
