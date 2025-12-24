LIVE TV
Aansh IVF Chandrapur First in Central India to Deploy Garbha.ai with 94 Percent Accuracy Rate

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:36:12 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: In a landmark move for healthcare in the Vidarbha region, Aansh Hospital & IVF Center has officially announced a strategic partnership with Garbha.ai, becoming the first fertility center in Maharashtra and Central India to integrate this CDSCO-approved artificial intelligence.

While Garbha.ai has already established a footprint in major metros—with centers in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad—this partnership marks the technology’s debut in the Vidarbha region. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Shweta Agarwal, a top-rated IVF specialist in Chandrapur and widely regarded as the best IVF specialist in Vidarbha, Aansh Hospital joins an exclusive league of elite centers nationwide offering this level of precision. As the sole provider of Garbha.ai’s comprehensive 5-Product AI Suite in the vast belt covering Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the hospital effectively bridges the technological gap between Chandrapur and India’s metro capitals.

“Patients from Vidarbha previously had to look towards Mumbai or Hyderabad for such advanced care,” said Dr. Shweta Agarwal, Medical Director of Aansh IVF Chandrapur. “We have changed that. By bringing Garbha.ai to Chandrapur, we are proving that ‘Best in Class’ treatment is no longer the privilege of metro cities alone.”

AANSH x Garbha.ai: The Complete 5-Step Smart IVF Suite

For couples searching for one of the best IVF centers in Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and the wider Vidarbha region, Aansh Hospital has long been the preferred destination. Now, through the exclusive AANSH x Garbha.ai integration, the clinic moves beyond standard care to address the entire fertilization journey with Deep Learning at five critical stages:

  1. AANSH x Garbha AI – Sperm Quality & Selection: Addressing the challenge of severe male infertility, this advanced AI platform identifies and selects the most viable sperm in real-time, significantly improving outcomes for ICSI procedures.
  2. AANSH x Garbha AI – Oocyte Quality & Selection: Combating age-related egg quality decline, this AI assessment evaluates oocyte morphology and vitality before fertilization, optimizing protocols for better embryo creation.
  3. AANSH x Garbha AI – EmbryoScore (CDSCO Approved): Moving beyond subjective manual grading, this is India’s first AI platform analyzing thousands of invisible micro-features to deliver 100% objective embryo grading with high predictive accuracy.
  4. AANSH x Garbha AI – ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Analysis): Ensuring the uterus is ready for the embryo, this tool uses gene expression mapping to reveal the patient’s unique window of implantation, ensuring transfer at the exact right moment.
  5. AANSH x Garbha AI – PGx (Pharmacogenomics): Replacing “one-size-fits-all” protocols, this genotyping test enables personalized infertility treatments by tailoring medication dosages to the patient’s specific genetic makeup (Precision Medicine).

AANSH X Garbha.ai: Proven Impact & Technological Edge

The integration of Garbha.ai at Aansh IVF Chandrapur isn’t just a technological upgrade; it delivers measurable improvements in patient outcomes:

  • 94% Accuracy Rate: Far surpassing human evaluation in predicting embryo viability.
  • 25% Increase in Implantation Rate: Significantly boosting success chances in the first attempt.
  • 50% Reduced Cost of Treatment: By reducing the number of cycles needed to achieve pregnancy.
  • 100% Objective Grading: Eliminating human subjectivity and bias from the selection process.

“Integrating Garbha.ai allows us to standardize our lab outcomes to a global level,” notes Aayush Agarwal, Embryologist & Chief of Hospital Administration. “By augmenting our clinical expertise with objective, data-driven analysis, we ensure that every embryo is evaluated on over a thousand invisible parameters, maximizing the success rate for our patients.”

Beyond these numbers, the choice of Garbha.ai offers distinct advantages for Indian patients that separate Aansh IVF from global competitors:

  1. Regulatory Trust: Unlike imported tools with only FDA/CE marks, Garbha.ai is India’s first CDSCO-approved embryo grading solution, meeting specific Government of India safety standards.
  2. Hardware-Agnostic Affordability: Unlike competitors requiring incubators costing crores, Garbha.ai is a software-first solution. This allows Aansh to offer elite technology without increasing patient costs.
  3. Indian Demographics: The algorithms are trained on diverse datasets including Indian populations, ensuring precision tuned to our specific biological nuances.
  4. Holistic “Full-Stack” Fertility: Most competitors offer isolated tools (only embryo grading). Garbha.ai provides an interconnected ecosystem covering Sperm, Egg, Embryo, Endometrium, and Genetics. This ensures no data silos and provides a complete 360-degree view of the patient’s fertility journey.
  5. Precision Medicine & Customization: Through its PGx and ERA modules, Garbha.ai goes beyond simple selection. It allows the team to tailor medication dosages and transfer timings to the patient’s unique genetic makeup, addressing root causes of failure that standard “selection-only” tools might miss.
The Aansh Advantage: Clinical Expertise & Premium Care

Ultimately, technology is only as good as the hands that wield it. Aansh Hospital combines this world-class tech with the trusted leadership of Dr. Shweta Agarwal and a patient-first ecosystem that makes it the best gynecologist and IVF center in Vidarbha.

  • Visionary Leadership: Dr. Shweta Agarwal brings 30+ years of experience in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Widely regarded for her compassionate leadership, she specializes in managing high-risk pregnancies and complex cases like recurrent IVF failure and severe male infertility. Unlike centers that refer patients out after conception, she provides end-to-end care from conception to delivery.
  • Reverse Medical Tourism: Recognizing the exclusivity of this 94% accuracy technology, patients are now traveling to Chandrapur from major hubs like Nagpur, Pune, and Amravati, as well as surrounding districts like Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Adilabad. Aansh turns “hopeless” cases into success stories close to home.
  • Unmatched Value & Transparency: Seeking treatment in metros often adds ₹1 Lakh in hidden travel/hotel costs. Aansh offers 0% interest EMI options, making it the most affordable IVF center for families in the region. Furthermore, patients receive transparent, AI-generated reports explaining exactly why an embryo was chosen.
  • Priority & Emergency Support: Metro hospitals often suffer from overcrowding. Aansh offers “Priority Access,” providing dedicated time with Dr. Agarwal without the “assembly line” feeling. Plus, with 24/7 local emergency support, patients avoid the risk of traveling back to distant cities for follow-ups.
  • Concierge Services: To support the growing number of outstation patients, the hospital offers assistance with local accommodation and logistics, making the decision to travel to Chandrapur seamless and stress-free.

About Aansh Hospital & IVF Center Headquartered in Chandrapur, Aansh Hospital & IVF Center extends its premier care through a network of branches and consultation centers in Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Amravati. With a 4.9-star rating, it leads the region in IVF, ICSI, and IUI treatments, focusing on transparency and success in complex cases including recurrent implantation failures.

Media Contact: Aansh Hospital & IVF Center
Address: 5th Floor, Arjun Tower, Near Ballarpur Chowk, Bimba Gate Road, Chandrapur, Maharashtra 442401
Helpline: 8005685160
Website: www.aanshivf.com 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS