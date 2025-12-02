AAOMI Makes a Dazzling Debut, Adding a New Pulse to Andheri’s Nightlife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: The energy of Andheri’s social circuit has officially shifted with the launch of AAOMI, a sweeping lifestyle and dining concept that promises to become the next big Andheri nightlife destination. Located on the 2nd Floor of Gopi Chamber, off Link Road in Oshiwara, the brand-new venue is the latest creation of hospitality visionary Navin Agrawal, who has consistently shaped Mumbai’s entertainment scene with iconic concepts across the city.

A Glamorous Night Filled With Familiar Faces

The grand opening evening saw a vibrant mix of personalities arriving to celebrate—Prabodh Davkhare, Arshi Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Ken Fern, Rohit Verma, Rehan Shah, Monika K Meena, Deepshika Nagpal, Ravi Behl, Mohit Kapoor, Maryam Zakaria, Vikas Verma, Shweta Pandit, Kirti Choudhary, Sonia Birjee, Claudia Ciesla and many more. Their presence added a festive buzz as guests took in the scale and creative spirit of the venue.

Though the celebrity turnout made headlines, AAOMI’s real talking point was its immersive atmosphere—an aesthetic and experiential leap for the neighbourhood.

A Bohemian Dream Brought to Life

With more than 8,000 sq. ft. of artistic expression, AAOMI now stands as the largest lifestyle venue in the Andheri region. Designed by Godai Arts, the concept is rooted in bohemian sensibilities, interpreted through an earthy palette, tactile surfaces and an unmistakable warmth that greets guests the moment they enter.

The 3,500 sq. ft. indoor dining space and 4,500 sq. ft. terrace together create a beautifully layered environment. Natural materials, stone-inspired finishes, rustic textures and biophilic accents lend the space a grounded, soulful vibe. Thoughtfully placed African art pieces and hand-carved wooden artefacts add narrative depth, while sculptural decor creates visual rhythm across the venue.

Modern lamps, soft shadows and contemporary furniture balance the artisanal elements, resulting in an interior that feels earthy yet refined—an ideal canvas for Andheri’s evolving social landscape.

Meet the Pout Baby: AAOMI’s Playful Spirit

While the design stays rooted in elegance, AAOMI introduces a touch of whimsy with its quirky Pout Baby mascot. Playful, expressive and instantly memorable, the mascot embodies the personality of the venue—fun, spirited and unapologetically bold. Its presence subtly reminds guests that at AAOMI, every evening is to be lived with an uninhibited sense of joy.

A Vision to Transform Andheri’s Social Culture

The idea behind AAOMI goes beyond dining or nightlife—it’s about creating a cultural space where community, creativity and indulgence meet. “AAOMI is an emotion,” shares founder Navin Agrawal, whose portfolio includes celebrated establishments such as Dragonfly Mumbai, Shiloh Mumbai, Lord of the Drinks, Not Just Tamasha and Iguana Worli.

He adds, “We wanted to give Andheri an experience it hasn’t seen before. A space where global flavours, inspired cocktails and high-energy evenings blend seamlessly. The terrace, the scale, the design—everything was built to craft memories. From handcrafted cocktails to bold culinary expressions, AAOMI is a canvas of stories, moments and energy.”

A Beverage Program That Steps Into the Spotlight

One of AAOMI’s strongest pillars is its signature cocktail menu—crafted, layered and unapologetically inventive. Each drink is designed to spark curiosity while offering comfort in flavour.

Must-try beverages include:

French75 Fall-Esque

Carrot Cake Whiskey Sour

Miso Punch Picante

Olive Oil Gin Sour

Gochujang Martinez

These drinks reflect AAOMI’s mixology philosophy: unexpected elements, global influences and flavour-forward creations that complement both the ambience and the food.

A Culinary Experience Crafted to Impress

AAOMI’s menu is an exploration of global flavours interpreted with contemporary finesse. Guests can indulge in dishes that balance innovation with comfort, such as:

Paneer Dori Kebab

Beetroot & Goat Cheese Galouti

Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers

AAOMI Caramelized Hummus

Rajwadi Chicken Tikka

Sichuan Pepper Chicken

Mutton Dori Kebab

Chettinad Prawns

Each dish carries a distinct flavour profile, prepared to match the venue’s artistic aesthetic. And for dessert lovers, the Mixed Berry Chocolate Tower delivers the perfect finishing touch—a visual spectacle that tastes as indulgent as it looks.

Where Andheri Comes Alive

AAOMI is more than a new address—it’s a transformative addition to the city’s cultural map. With its sweeping terraces, bohemian artistry, bold culinary expression and vibrant musical energy, the venue is poised to become a landmark Andheri nightlife destination.

It brings together friends, families, travellers, food lovers and party-goers under one roof, weaving a space where moments naturally turn into memories.

With this launch, Andheri has gained not just another venue, but a place where people can reconnect, celebrate and discover a side of Mumbai that feels both global and deeply personal.

PNN Lifestyle