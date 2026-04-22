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Home > Business News > Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 22, 2026 15:21:14 IST

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Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 22: Vadodara-based Parul University takes the centre stage as it continues to strengthen its placement record with 234 students from the batch of 2026 securing multiple positions at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through campus placement drive, with excellent packages ranging from ₹3.46LPA to ₹9LPA.

This success showcases the university’s continuous commitment to ensuring its learning approaches are aligned with industry demands. Students from multiple disciplines were a part of this drive, including B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, AI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Computer Engineering, as well as MCA, MSc IT, and Cyber Security & Forensic. The top package of ₹9LPA from this placement drive was acquired by B.Tech CSE students Abhishek Gupta, Koyya Sai Srivastav, and Shailendra Soni.

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These placement outcomes also highlight students’ preparedness to adapt, solve, and perform in a rapid, dynamic corporate environment. With students securing packages in the range of 3.46 LPA to 9 LPA, these placements are a reflection of the opportunities available for students in the real world. Moreover, 108 students have successfully secured placements at Reliance Industries Limited, further showcasing the potential of the students. Overall, 3500+ students from the batch of 2026 have secured notable placements at renowned national and multinational companies during the current season of placements. 157 students have been offered placement at Capgemini, while some students have secured placements at top companies like Microsoft, Cognizant, LTM, HashedIn by Deloitte, and Hexaware, among others.

Marking their place among top-tier talent, students have also secured 23 marquee offers from 20 LPA and above, within well-known multinational companies, whereas four students have been ranked amongst the top 100 learners in the country through the LinkedIn Mentorship Program.

Addressing this accomplishment, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, stated, “This success story is the result of the efforts of each student who has remained committed to his or her path of learning. This placement success story covers various placements with packages starting from ₹3.46 LPA to ₹9 LPA. We have always been here to train our students to grab these opportunities.”

With a strong training environment emphasizing practical exposure and focus on hands-on learning, Parul University continues to create an atmosphere that helps students step into their roles with professional excellence built with confidence and clarity.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

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Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

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Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

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Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA
Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA
Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA
Students from Parul University Secure TCS Placements with Outstanding Packages Ranging from Rs 3.46LPA to Rs 9LPA

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