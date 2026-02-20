Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

New Delhi [India], February 19: In a significant move that blends international travel with community-driven hospitality, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. announced the launch of its much-anticipated Chalo Pattaya initiative at a grand press conference. The event marked not just the unveiling of a travel membership, but the beginning of a vibrant journey connecting coastlines, cultures, and communities—from India to Pattaya.

The launch celebrates a growing desire among Indian travellers for curated international experiences that feel both luxurious and personal. With Chalo Pattaya, the brand aims to offer members a seamless blend of leisure, lifestyle, and global exposure, while strengthening bonds within its extended community of members.

At the helm of this vision is Chairman and Managing Director Y. Rajeev Reddy, whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping the organisation’s evolution. Speaking at the event, he emphasised that travel today is not just about destinations, but about shared experiences, emotional connections, and building bridges across borders. The initiative, he noted, reflects a commitment to creating opportunities where families and members can celebrate together, explore new cultures, and feel at home even when abroad.

Country Club has collaborated with Kotchaphorn Garden for its exclusive Chalo Pattaya property. This strategic partnership follows the company’s significant zero-debt milestone and the overwhelming interest from partners to collaborate with Country Club through the franchise route.

As part of the launch, Country Club unveiled the Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card, priced at ₹2,25,000/-, offering exceptional value, long-term benefits, and premium international hospitality experiences.

Key Features & Benefits include:

Club Membership

Complimentary return flight tickets for two

2 Nights / 3 Days free stay at Pattaya (Room Only)

Booking & Travel Terms:

Reservations to be made 30 days in advance for flights and rooms

Rooms subject to availability

Only direct-flight airports applicable

Flights booked through leading airlines such as AirAsia and IndiGo

Under the MGM (Member-Get-Member) Scheme, any existing member who successfully introduces one VIP International Memberships will be eligible to receive the same complimentary 2 Nights / 3 Days stay at Pattaya, further enhancing member rewards.

The press conference itself reflected this philosophy of connection. It brought together media representatives, partners, and members to celebrate a journey that goes beyond tourism. The announcement highlighted how the Chalo Pattaya franchise route symbolises more than geographic travel—it represents the coming together of communities, aspirations, and lifestyles. From curated stays and exclusive privileges to vibrant cultural experiences, the Chalo Pattaya offering is designed to make international travel accessible yet premium for its members.

Over the years, Country Club has built a reputation for delivering lifestyle-driven experiences that extend beyond conventional hospitality. With properties, events, and member-driven initiatives across India and abroad, the organisation has focused on creating a sense of belonging. Chalo Pattaya builds on this legacy by offering a global extension of that family-like ecosystem—where members are not just customers, but part of a larger journey.

Industry observers note that such initiatives reflect the changing aspirations of Indian travellers, who now seek experiences that combine comfort, community, and cultural discovery. By positioning Pattaya as a key international destination for its members, the company is tapping into this growing demand while strengthening its international footprint.

About Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd

Established in 1989, Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. pioneered the concept of comprehensive leisure, recreation, and hospitality membership services in India. Over the years, it has evolved into a leading lifestyle brand offering exclusive clubbing hubs, breathtaking holiday destinations, avant-garde fitness centres, and star-studded events across India and international locations.

For further details: www.countryclubindia.net

Contact :

Nirav

nirav@countryclubmail.com

9845035959

Hiram

hiram@countryclubmail.com

9849030540

