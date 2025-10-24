LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:56:47 IST

Renowned Entrepreneur and Pageant Visionary Shweta Roy Joins DPIFF Advisory Board to Champion Women’s Empowerment and Cultural Representation in Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) — India’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony- has announced the appointment of Shweta Roy, Founder and Director of SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., to its esteemed Advisory Board. This milestone marks a powerful confluence of empowerment, leadership, cultural stewardship, and creative vision, perfectly aligned with DPIFF’s mission to honour and elevate Indian art, culture, and cinema on the global stage.

Guided by the enduring legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, the Father of Indian Cinema, DPIFF has evolved into a benchmark of artistic excellence and national pride. The festival continues to celebrate the brilliance of Indian filmmakers, artists, and visionaries while reinforcing India’s position as a global powerhouse of cinematic innovation and storytelling.

Shweta Roy, an acclaimed entrepreneur and advocate for women’s empowerment, is the Founder and Managing Director of SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering platform redefining the global pageant landscape. With her flagship initiative, Mrs. India Queen, she has built a movement that celebrates beauty with purpose— inspiring women to embrace individuality, amplify their voices, and step into leadership roles both on and off the stage. Under her visionary leadership, SR Queens Media has become synonymous with empowerment and transformation, helping women across diverse backgrounds break barriers and lead with confidence.

Beyond the world of pageantry, Shweta Roy has been instrumental in mentoring women through personal development and community leadership programmes. Her initiatives promote equality, representation, and self-empowerment — nurturing a new generation of women who are driving social change through strength, elegance, and purpose.

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Shweta Roy shared,

“It is truly an honour to be part of an institution that celebrates and preserves the legacy of Indian cinema’s greatest visionary. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stands as a symbol of creative excellence and artistic integrity, and I’m thrilled to contribute to its inspiring journey. Cinema has always been a powerful medium of storytelling and change, and being part of this platform is both humbling and empowering.”

Welcoming her to the Advisory Board, Abhishek MishraCEO of DPIFF, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Mrs Shweta Roy to the DPIFF Advisory Board. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to women’s empowerment bring a refreshing and dynamic dimension to the festival. With her leadership at SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., she embodies the values of inclusivity, creativity, and social impact that are central to DPIFF’s mission of celebrating and elevating Indian cinema and culture.”

Over the years, DPIFF has showcased more than fifteen Venerated States of India, promoting the Incredible India campaign under the Ministry of Tourism and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya initiative under the Ministry of Culture. The inclusion of Shweta Roy marks a defining chapter in the festival’s journey, reinforcing its dedication to empowerment, diversity, and cultural representation while strengthening its global influence.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025are scheduled to be held on 29th and 30th October in Mumbai, celebrating a decade of cinematic excellence. The landmark edition will feature curated short film screenings, insightful masterclasses with industry veterans, panel discussions on the future of Indian cinema, and cultural showcases highlighting the nation’s storytelling heritage.

With Shweta Roy joining its Advisory Board, DPIFF continues to uphold its mission of honouring artistic excellence, empowering communities and celebrating the global impact of Indian cinema.

Official Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHDf7FD_WH/

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:56 PM IST
